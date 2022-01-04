Minnesota Wild Signs Goaltender Zane Mcintyre

January 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed goaltender Zane McIntyre to a two-way contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Additionally, the club has traded defenseman Doyle Somerby to the Tucson Roadrunners in exchange for future considerations.

McIntyre, 29 (8/20/92), went 2-1-0 with a 2.73 goals-against average (GAA) and a .904 save percentage (SV%) in three games with the Tucson Roadrunners in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. The 6-foot-2, 206-pound native of Thief River Falls, Minn., owns a record of 114-57-25 with a 2.51 GAA, a .910 SV% and 14 shutouts in 205 career AHL contests in seven seasons with Providence, Binghamton, Utica, Lehigh Valley and Tucson (2015-22). He is 8-11 with a 2.79 GAA and a .895 SV% in 21 career Calder Cup Playoff contests.

McIntyre played three seasons at the University of North Dakota posting a record of 58-24-9 with a 2.10 GAA, a .926 SV% and four shutouts in 92 contests (2012-15). He went 29-10-3 with a 2.05 GAA, a .929 SV% and one shutout during his junior season in 2014-15 and received the Mike Richter Award as the most outstanding goaltender in Division I men's hockey and was one of three "Hobey Hat Trick" finalists for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award. McIntyre was also named a CCM Second-Team West All-American by the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) and the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Goaltender of the Year.

He made his NHL debut in relief on Oct. 25, 2016 at Xcel Energy Center against the Wild and appeared in eight games (three starts) with the Boston Bruins in 2016-17, posting a record of 0-4-1 with a 3.97 GAA and a .858 SV%. McIntyre was selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.

Somerby, 27 (7/4/94), tallied one point (0-1=1) in 14 games with the Iowa Wild this season. He appeared in 24 games with Tucson in the 2020-21 season, compiling seven points (1-6=7).

Minnesota plays the Bruins in Boston on Jan. 6, 2022 at 6 p.m. CT. Iowa faces off against the Manitoba Moose in Winnipeg on Jan. 4, 2021 at 7 p.m. CT.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.