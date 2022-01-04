Dallas Stars Reassign Dellandrea, Gardner, Tufte and Scheel to Texas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned forwards Ty Dellandrea, Rhett Gardner and Riley Tufte and goaltender Adam Scheel from the Taxi Squad to the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Dellandrea, 21, has recorded 12 points (5-7=12) in 20 AHL games with Texas so far this season. The forward is tied for fourth on the team with 12 points and shares fifth in assists (7) and sixth in goals (5). Dellandrea has posted four power play assists, which is tied for second on Texas. He has also skated in one NHL game with Dallas this season, logging three hits in 10:37 time on ice. Dellandrea has skated in 27 career regular-season NHL contests, all with Dallas, and has posted five points (3-2=5), including two power play goals.

The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Toronto, Ont. was selected by Dallas in the first round (13th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Gardner, 25, has skated in 20 AHL contests with Texas this season and has earned two points (1-1=2). The forward has posted one shorthanded assist for his lone assist of the campaign and has logged 27 shots. Gardner has also registered two points (1-1=2) in 36 career NHL regular-season games with Dallas, adding 60 hits and 13 blocked shots.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Moose Jaw, Sask. was selected by Dallas in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Tufte, 23, has appeared in five NHL games this season, recording five hits and one blocked shot in 7:19 time on ice per game. The forward made his NHL debut on Nov. 13, 2021 against Philadelphia. Tufte has also posted nine points (6-3=9) in 17 AHL contests with Texas in 2021-22 and is tied for third on the team with six goals.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound native of Coon Rapids, Minn. was selected by Dallas in the first round (25th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Scheel, 22, has earned a 2-2-3 record with a .886 save percentage and a 3.57 goals against average in nine AHL games played with Texas in 2021-22. The goaltender has also appeared in six ECHL contests with the Idaho Steelheads, logging a 3-3-0 record with a .917 SV% and a 2.37 GAA. He owns a career 6-9-4 record with a 3.26 GAA and a .903 SV% in 21 career appearances in the AHL, all with Texas.

Additionally, Scheel notched a 52-18-5 record with a 1.95 GAA and a .916 SV% in 78 career NCAA appearances over three seasons with the University of North Dakota from 2018-19 to 2020-21. His career 1.95 GAA ranks first in school history, while his .916 SV% is good for sixth.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound native of Lakewood, Ohio was originally undrafted and signed as a free agent on April 1, 2021.

