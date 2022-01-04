Rangers Reassign Tarmo Reunanen to Taxi Squad, Wolf Pack Complete Series of Transactions

HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers, NHL affiliate of the Hartford Wolf Pack, announced on Tuesday morning that the club has reassigned defenseman Tarmo Reunanen from the Wolf Pack to the club's taxi squad. In addition, the Rangers reassigned defenseman Matthew Robertson from the taxi squad to the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack, meanwhile, have released defensemen Michael Lee and Michael Brodzinski from their professional tryouts. Lee will report back to the ECHL's Indy Fuel, while Brodzinski will report back to the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

Reunanen, a fourth-round selections (98th overall) by the Rangers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, led active Wolf Pack defensemen in points at the time of his reassignment with 13 points (1 g, 12 a) over the course of 21 games. He has skated in four career NHL games with the Rangers, all coming during the 2020-21 season.

Robertson, reassigned to the taxi squad on December 28th, has appeared in 23 games with the Wolf Pack as a rookie this season. He has scored five points, all assists. The native of Edmonton, Alberta, has yet to make his NHL debut.

Lee, signed to a PTO on December 29th, made his AHL debut that night against the Bridgeport Islanders. During his stint with Hartford, the native of nearby Hamden, Connecticut skated in three games and scored his first career AHL point. His point, an assist, came on January 2nd against the Rochester Americans.

Brodzinski, also signed to a PTO on December 29th, skated in three games with the Wolf Pack. The younger brother of Wolf Pack captain Jonny Brodzinski, Michael has accrued 18 points (5 g, 13 a) in 26 ECHL games with Orlando this season.

