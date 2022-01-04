Roadrunners Acquire Doyle Somerby from Iowa Wild

January 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON, ARIZONA - Tucson Roadrunners General Manager John Ferguson announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Doyle Somerby from the Iowa Wild in exchange for future considerations.

Somerby appeared in 24 games with the Roadrunners last season and recorded seven points (1g 6a) after three seasons with the Cleveland Monsters.

The Marblehead, MA native was drafted in the fifth round (#125 overall) by the New York Islanders in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Somerby played for four seasons at Boston University and served as team captain during his final season in 2016-2017.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.