T-Birds Head Coach Bannister to Fill in on Blues Staff
January 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Due to Assistant Coach Mike Van Ryn being in COVID-19 protocols and Steve Ott dealing with a back issue, Springfield Thunderbirds Head Coach Drew Bannister will join the St. Louis Blues to assist the coaching staff for Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh against the Penguins.
Bannister is in his fourth season as head coach with the Blues' AHL affiliates. Over his AHL head coaching career with the San Antonio Rampage and Thunderbirds, he has posted a record of 72-71-22. He has led the Thunderbirds to a 17-8-2-1 record thus far in 2021-22, and his team currently sits atop the AHL's Atlantic Division standings with 37 points.
For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.
Images from this story
|
Springfield Thunderbirds Head Coach Drew Bannister
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2022
- AHL Reschedules Abbotsford Canucks December 22, 23 Games to February 7, 9 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Wednesday Game Postponed - Henderson Silver Knights
- Dallas Stars Reassign Dellandrea, Gardner, Tufte and Scheel to Texas - Texas Stars
- AHL Postpones Wednesday's Henderson-San Diego Game - San Diego Gulls
- American Hockey League Postpones Wednesday's San Diego-Henderson Game - AHL
- Bears Weekly #13: Home-Heavy Month of January Underway - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners to Host Whiskey and Wings Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Acquire Doyle Somerby from Iowa Wild - Tucson Roadrunners
- T-Birds Head Coach Bannister to Fill in on Blues Staff - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Announce Rescheduled Road Game against Belleville - Utica Comets
- Belleville Sens React to New Provincial Regulations and Update Schedule for Postponed Home Games - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Enjoy Three-Game Homestand - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Minnesota Wild Signs Goaltender Zane Mcintyre - Iowa Wild
- Kraken Assign Joey Daccord and Kole Lind to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Welcome New Year with $2 Bud Light Friday vs. Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves to Follow Cook County Board Protocols - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Forward Josiah Slavin Assigned to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Reschedule Rockford Games - Chicago Wolves
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Capitals Re-Assign Four Players to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Postponed Game Set for April 29 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Rockford IceHogs Announce Rescheduled Games vs. Milwaukee and Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Tommy Nappier Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Morning Skate: Heat, Roadrunners Begin Two-Game Set Tuesday - Stockton Heat
- Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi to Taxi Squad - Charlotte Checkers
- Wheeling's Maniscalco Wins ECHL Award - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #22: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Gabe Fortier to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.