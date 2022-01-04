Penguins Weekly

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Dec. 29 - PENGUINS 1 at Hershey 6

Jan Drozg unleashed a laser beam for his first goal of the year to put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on the board in the final minute of the second period. However, it was the only time the Penguins lit the lamp, as Hershey rattled off four-straight goals in the middle frame and two insurance markers in the third.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Jan. 7 - PENGUINS at Utica

The Penguins will do battle against the Utica Comets for the first time this season. Utica currently owns the league's best record, 18-1-3-0, but three of its losses on the season have come in its last five games. Since the Comets returned to the AHL's Eastern Conference in 2015-16, 10 of the last 12 games between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Utica have been decided by one goal, with six of those contests requiring overtime.

Saturday, Jan. 8 - PENGUINS at Hershey

The Penguins and Bears continue their rivalry series from December early in the New Year. Ryan Dmowski finally had his five-game goal streak snapped on Sunday, but the PTO forward still has amassed nine points (6G-3A) in his last six games.

Sunday, Jan. 9 - PENGUINS at Hershey

Once again, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey go head-to-head. Sunday's 5:00 p.m. puck drop will mark the seventh clash of the season between these two rivals. It will also be the seventh time in 10 games that the Bears will serve as the Penguins' opponent.

Ice Chips

- Jan Drozg has four points (1G-3A) in his last five games.

- By assisting on Jan Drozg's goal on Wednesday, Matt Alfaro notched his first career AHL point.

- Sam Poulin recorded a career-high 5 shots on goal Wednesday.

- Chris Bigras' next game will be his 300th pro game.

- On Sunday, Kasper Björkqvist made his NHL debut, becoming the 166th player to suit up for both Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Pittsburgh. Björkqvist also scored his first NHL goal in Pittsburgh's 8-5 win over the San Jose Sharks.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Springfield 28 17 8 2 1 37 .661

2. Hartford 26 14 8 2 2 32 .615

3. Hershey 27 15 9 2 1 33 .611

4. Providence 25 13 8 3 1 30 .600

5. Charlotte 27 14 11 2 0 30 .556

6. Lehigh Valley 26 9 11 4 2 24 .462

7. PENGUINS 24 9 12 1 2 21 .438

8. Bridgeport 32 10 16 3 3 26 .406

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen 24 7 9 16

Jordy Bellerive 22 3 9 12

Félix Robert 20 6 5 11

Pierre-Olivier Joseph 16 3 8 11

Radim Zohorna 21 4 5 9

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Matt Jurusik*x 2 1-1-0 2.00 .926 1

Louis Domingue^ 9 3-3-2 2.54 .922 0

Filip Lindberg* 7 4-2-0 2.76 .915 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

X = currently in ECHL

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Jan. 7 Utica Adirondack Bank Center 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 8 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

Sun, Jan. 9 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Thu, Dec. 30 (G) Tommy Nappier Reassigned to WHL

Thu, Dec. 30 (D) Josh Maniscalco Reassigned by PIT to WHL

Thu, Dec. 30 (LW) Justin Almeida Reassigned by PIT to WHL

Thu, Dec. 30 (C) Patrick Watling Released from PTO

Thu, Dec. 30 (C) Matt Alfaro Released from PTO

Thu, Dec. 30 (D) Adam Smith Released from PTO

Thu, Dec. 30 (D) Matt Foley Released from PTO

Fri, Dec. 31 (C) Radim Zohorna Recalled by PIT

Fri, Dec. 31 (RW) Anthony Angello Recalled by PIT

Mon, Jan. 3 (D) P.O Joseph Reassigned by PIT

Tue, Jan. 4 (G) Tommy Nappier Recalled from WHL

Tue, Jan. 4 (RW) Anthony Angello Reassigned by PIT

