AHL Postpones Wednesday's Henderson-San Diego Game
January 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls vs. Henderson Silver Knights game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Orleans Arena has been postponed.
Per the American Hockey League:
The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the San Diego Gulls, their game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Henderson (AHL Game #457) has been postponed.
The Gulls organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.