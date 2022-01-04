Abbotsford Canucks vs Bakersfield Condors Preview
January 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
TV: ahltv.com
RADIO: MixLR app on abbotsford.canucks.com and Abby Canucks app (through the Vancouver Canucks app)
MATCH-UP INFO
The Abbotsford Canucks (10-9-2-1) enter Thursday's game 5th in the Pacific Division with 23 points. Bakersfield (8-8-3-3) is currently in 7th place in the Pacific with 22 points.
The Canucks will host the Condors four times in five days. Thursday marks the second of eight meetings between Abbotsford and Bakersfield this season: Oct. 16 (5-3 L), Jan. 6 (home), Jan. 7 (home), Jan. 9 (home), Jan. 10 (home), Feb. 16 (road), Mar. 19 (road), Apr. 16 (road).
The Abbotsford Canucks have a 0-1-0-0 all-time record in one game against Bakersfield.
Among active Canucks skaters, Jarid Lukosevicius and Sheldon Rempal are tied for the team lead in points against the Condors this season with two. Lukosevicius has one goal and one assists, while Rempal has two assists.
Michael DiPietro has faced the Condors once this season (0-1-0-0) and has a .871 SV% and a 4.10 GAA.
QUICK NUMBERS
Sheldon Dries leads the Canucks in goals with 13 this season. He also leads the team with 23 points (13-10-23) through 21 games.
Nic Petan has recorded 15 points (5-10-15) in 14 games this season with the Canucks.
Justin Bailey has put up 11 points (7-4-11) in 16 games with Abbotsford this season.
Cameron Schilling leads the Canuck defenders with 12 assists this season and 13 points (1-12-13) through 19 games.
Danila Klimovich has eight points (3-5-8) through 19 games this season.
William Lockwood has nine points (5-4-9) through 16 games with Abby.
Michael DiPietro has registered a 3.13 goals against average with a .901 save percentage and three wins through his first 11 appearances of the season.
LAST MEETING - OCT. 16/21: ABB 3 vs BAK 5
The Abbotsford Canucks lost to the Bakersfield Condors, 3-0 at Mechanics Bank Arena in their inaugural regular season AHL contest...Jarid Lukosevicius registered the first goal in franchise history at the 2:18 mark of the second period...Sheldon Rempal and Devante Stephens had the assists on the play...Danila Klimovich scored his first goal in the AHL at the 8:09 mark of the second frame...Lukosevicius and John Stevens had the helpers on the goal...Justin Bailey scored at the 18:03 mark of the second period...Rempal had the assist on the play...Michael DiPietro turned aside 27 of the 31 shots he faced.
LAST GAME - DEC. 19/21: ABB 1 at HSK 3
The Abby Canucks fell to the Silver Knights on Dec. 19 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, losing 3-1 to close out the road trip...John Stevens had the Canucks lone goal on the night, scoring at the 9:19 mark of the first period to give Abby a 1-0 lead...Will Lockwood and Sheldon Dries tied for the team lead in shots (3)...Michael DiPietro recorded 30 saves on 32 shots...The loss was Mikey's sixth of the season.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
- Ashton Sautner assigned to Vancouver Taxi Squad, Jan. 4
- Ashton Sautner transferred to Abbotsford, Jan. 2
- Spencer Martin transferred to Abbotsford, Jan. 2
- Ashton Sautner assigned to Vancouver Taxi Squad, Dec. 29
- Spencer Martin assigned to Vancouver Taxi Squad, Dec. 29
- Madison Bowey reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 21
- Noah Juulsen reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 20
18 DAYS
The Abbotsford Canucks have had an 18-day gap between games as their last game played was on December 19th against the Henderson Silver Knights. Abby has barely played or practiced since due to several reasons, including Covid-19 protocols. Rust would appear to be a serious concern for the group as they enter play this week against the Condors. Four games in five nights might be a shock to the system for this group but will also give them a chance to get back in the groove.
SHELDON DRIES IS ALWAYS SCORING
Sheldon Dries has lit the lamp 13 times this season and is currently the fourth leading goal scorer in the American Hockey League this season. His 0.62 goals per game is first in the AHL among active qualified players. Dries has been the most productive player in the Abby lineup throughout the entire season. The Western Michigan alum enters play 15th in the league with 23 points (13-10-23) through 21 games.
Sheldon has been phenomenal with the man advantage as well, leading the team with four powerplay goals. His 1.10 points per game leads the Canucks.
POINT-PER-GAME PETEY
Nic Petan has been a true difference maker for the Abbotsford Canucks. The Delta, BC product has put up 15 points through his first 14 games with the Canucks this season. His 1.07 points per game is second on the Canucks. Petey's five goals are tied for fourth on the team and his 10 assists are also tied for the fourth highest tally on the team.
SCHILLING THE OPPOSITION
Cameron Schilling has been highly productive from the blue line during his 19 games with the Abby Canucks this season. The veteran defenceman has posted 13 points (1-12-13) in 19 games, good for a 0.68 points per game average. Schilling's 12 assists are the highest tally among defencemen for the Canucks and tied for the most of any Abby skater.
BAILEY IS ON FIRE
Justin Bailey has been the Canucks most potent goal scorer during their last five games, as Bailey has tickled the twine five times in his last five games. Bailey lead the way for Abby, as he scored twice during the Canucks' 3-2 overtime win against the Silver Knights on December 18th. The speedy winger has 11 (7-4-11) points through 16 games this season.
MAN IN THE CREASE: SPENCER MARTIN
Spencer Martin has been the Abby Canucks' top goaltender during the past month. The veteran netminder has won all five of his starts in December, including registering his first shutout of the season on Dec. 15 in San Diego. Martin turned aside 127 of the 134 shots he faced last month, good for a .948 save percentage. The Oakville, ON product has won five of his six starts in 2021.22.
RECENT CANUCKS MILESTONES
Nic Petan recorded his 100th career assist, Dec. 19 at Henderson
Nic Petan recorded his 50th career goal, Dec. 5 vs San Jose
Tristen Nielsen recorded first career goal, Dec. 1 vs Ontario
Sheldon Dries recorded his 100th career point, Nov. 27 at Tucson
THREE STARS - 2021.22
Dries - 20 points
Rempal - 15 Points
Martin - 15 points
DiPietro - 10 points
Petan - 10 points
Di Giuseppe - 10 points
Wouters - 10 points
Silovs - 10 points
Bailey - 10 points
Klimovich - 10 points
Lockwood - 10 points
Bowey - 5 points
Juulsen - 5 Points
Woo - 5 points
Lukosevicius - 5 points
*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2022
- 5 Things: Heat at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Bakersfield Condors Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wolves Insider: Let's Play Some Games - Chicago Wolves
- Rangers Reassign Tarmo Reunanen to Taxi Squad, Wolf Pack Complete Series of Transactions - Hartford Wolf Pack
- AHL Reschedules Abbotsford Canucks December 22, 23 Games to February 7, 9 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Wednesday Game Postponed - Henderson Silver Knights
- Dallas Stars Reassign Dellandrea, Gardner, Tufte and Scheel to Texas - Texas Stars
- AHL Postpones Wednesday's Henderson-San Diego Game - San Diego Gulls
- American Hockey League Postpones Wednesday's San Diego-Henderson Game - AHL
- Bears Weekly #13: Home-Heavy Month of January Underway - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners to Host Whiskey and Wings Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Acquire Doyle Somerby from Iowa Wild - Tucson Roadrunners
- T-Birds Head Coach Bannister to Fill in on Blues Staff - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Announce Rescheduled Road Game against Belleville - Utica Comets
- Belleville Sens React to New Provincial Regulations and Update Schedule for Postponed Home Games - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Enjoy Three-Game Homestand - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Minnesota Wild Signs Goaltender Zane Mcintyre - Iowa Wild
- Kraken Assign Joey Daccord and Kole Lind to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Welcome New Year with $2 Bud Light Friday vs. Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves to Follow Cook County Board Protocols - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Forward Josiah Slavin Assigned to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Reschedule Rockford Games - Chicago Wolves
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Capitals Re-Assign Four Players to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Postponed Game Set for April 29 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Rockford IceHogs Announce Rescheduled Games vs. Milwaukee and Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Tommy Nappier Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Morning Skate: Heat, Roadrunners Begin Two-Game Set Tuesday - Stockton Heat
- Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi to Taxi Squad - Charlotte Checkers
- Wheeling's Maniscalco Wins ECHL Award - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #22: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Gabe Fortier to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Abbotsford Canucks Stories
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Bakersfield Condors Preview
- AHL Reschedules Abbotsford Canucks December 22, 23 Games to February 7, 9
- AHL Reschedules Abbotsford Canucks January 5 Game to January 6
- American Hockey League Announces Game Postponements
- AHL Re-Schedules Upcoming Abbotsford Canucks Games Due to COVID-19 Protocols, Travel Concerns