Abbotsford Canucks vs Bakersfield Condors Preview

January 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







TV: ahltv.com

RADIO: MixLR app on abbotsford.canucks.com and Abby Canucks app (through the Vancouver Canucks app)

MATCH-UP INFO

The Abbotsford Canucks (10-9-2-1) enter Thursday's game 5th in the Pacific Division with 23 points. Bakersfield (8-8-3-3) is currently in 7th place in the Pacific with 22 points.

The Canucks will host the Condors four times in five days. Thursday marks the second of eight meetings between Abbotsford and Bakersfield this season: Oct. 16 (5-3 L), Jan. 6 (home), Jan. 7 (home), Jan. 9 (home), Jan. 10 (home), Feb. 16 (road), Mar. 19 (road), Apr. 16 (road).

The Abbotsford Canucks have a 0-1-0-0 all-time record in one game against Bakersfield.

Among active Canucks skaters, Jarid Lukosevicius and Sheldon Rempal are tied for the team lead in points against the Condors this season with two. Lukosevicius has one goal and one assists, while Rempal has two assists.

Michael DiPietro has faced the Condors once this season (0-1-0-0) and has a .871 SV% and a 4.10 GAA.

QUICK NUMBERS

Sheldon Dries leads the Canucks in goals with 13 this season. He also leads the team with 23 points (13-10-23) through 21 games.

Nic Petan has recorded 15 points (5-10-15) in 14 games this season with the Canucks.

Justin Bailey has put up 11 points (7-4-11) in 16 games with Abbotsford this season.

Cameron Schilling leads the Canuck defenders with 12 assists this season and 13 points (1-12-13) through 19 games.

Danila Klimovich has eight points (3-5-8) through 19 games this season.

William Lockwood has nine points (5-4-9) through 16 games with Abby.

Michael DiPietro has registered a 3.13 goals against average with a .901 save percentage and three wins through his first 11 appearances of the season.

LAST MEETING - OCT. 16/21: ABB 3 vs BAK 5

The Abbotsford Canucks lost to the Bakersfield Condors, 3-0 at Mechanics Bank Arena in their inaugural regular season AHL contest...Jarid Lukosevicius registered the first goal in franchise history at the 2:18 mark of the second period...Sheldon Rempal and Devante Stephens had the assists on the play...Danila Klimovich scored his first goal in the AHL at the 8:09 mark of the second frame...Lukosevicius and John Stevens had the helpers on the goal...Justin Bailey scored at the 18:03 mark of the second period...Rempal had the assist on the play...Michael DiPietro turned aside 27 of the 31 shots he faced.

LAST GAME - DEC. 19/21: ABB 1 at HSK 3

The Abby Canucks fell to the Silver Knights on Dec. 19 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, losing 3-1 to close out the road trip...John Stevens had the Canucks lone goal on the night, scoring at the 9:19 mark of the first period to give Abby a 1-0 lead...Will Lockwood and Sheldon Dries tied for the team lead in shots (3)...Michael DiPietro recorded 30 saves on 32 shots...The loss was Mikey's sixth of the season.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Ashton Sautner assigned to Vancouver Taxi Squad, Jan. 4

- Ashton Sautner transferred to Abbotsford, Jan. 2

- Spencer Martin transferred to Abbotsford, Jan. 2

- Ashton Sautner assigned to Vancouver Taxi Squad, Dec. 29

- Spencer Martin assigned to Vancouver Taxi Squad, Dec. 29

- Madison Bowey reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 21

- Noah Juulsen reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 20

18 DAYS

The Abbotsford Canucks have had an 18-day gap between games as their last game played was on December 19th against the Henderson Silver Knights. Abby has barely played or practiced since due to several reasons, including Covid-19 protocols. Rust would appear to be a serious concern for the group as they enter play this week against the Condors. Four games in five nights might be a shock to the system for this group but will also give them a chance to get back in the groove.

SHELDON DRIES IS ALWAYS SCORING

Sheldon Dries has lit the lamp 13 times this season and is currently the fourth leading goal scorer in the American Hockey League this season. His 0.62 goals per game is first in the AHL among active qualified players. Dries has been the most productive player in the Abby lineup throughout the entire season. The Western Michigan alum enters play 15th in the league with 23 points (13-10-23) through 21 games.

Sheldon has been phenomenal with the man advantage as well, leading the team with four powerplay goals. His 1.10 points per game leads the Canucks.

POINT-PER-GAME PETEY

Nic Petan has been a true difference maker for the Abbotsford Canucks. The Delta, BC product has put up 15 points through his first 14 games with the Canucks this season. His 1.07 points per game is second on the Canucks. Petey's five goals are tied for fourth on the team and his 10 assists are also tied for the fourth highest tally on the team.

SCHILLING THE OPPOSITION

Cameron Schilling has been highly productive from the blue line during his 19 games with the Abby Canucks this season. The veteran defenceman has posted 13 points (1-12-13) in 19 games, good for a 0.68 points per game average. Schilling's 12 assists are the highest tally among defencemen for the Canucks and tied for the most of any Abby skater.

BAILEY IS ON FIRE

Justin Bailey has been the Canucks most potent goal scorer during their last five games, as Bailey has tickled the twine five times in his last five games. Bailey lead the way for Abby, as he scored twice during the Canucks' 3-2 overtime win against the Silver Knights on December 18th. The speedy winger has 11 (7-4-11) points through 16 games this season.

MAN IN THE CREASE: SPENCER MARTIN

Spencer Martin has been the Abby Canucks' top goaltender during the past month. The veteran netminder has won all five of his starts in December, including registering his first shutout of the season on Dec. 15 in San Diego. Martin turned aside 127 of the 134 shots he faced last month, good for a .948 save percentage. The Oakville, ON product has won five of his six starts in 2021.22.

RECENT CANUCKS MILESTONES

Nic Petan recorded his 100th career assist, Dec. 19 at Henderson

Nic Petan recorded his 50th career goal, Dec. 5 vs San Jose

Tristen Nielsen recorded first career goal, Dec. 1 vs Ontario

Sheldon Dries recorded his 100th career point, Nov. 27 at Tucson

THREE STARS - 2021.22

Dries - 20 points

Rempal - 15 Points

Martin - 15 points

DiPietro - 10 points

Petan - 10 points

Di Giuseppe - 10 points

Wouters - 10 points

Silovs - 10 points

Bailey - 10 points

Klimovich - 10 points

Lockwood - 10 points

Bowey - 5 points

Juulsen - 5 Points

Woo - 5 points

Lukosevicius - 5 points

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection

