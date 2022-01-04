Comets Announce Rescheduled Road Game against Belleville

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today that they have rescheduled a road game against the Belleville Senators.

The game originally scheduled for December 21st earlier this season has now been moved to March 15th at 7:00 PM in Belleville.

The Comets are back in action on Wednesday in Toronto to take on the Marlies at 1:00 PM. The team returns home on Friday and Saturday night to battle the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins and the Hartford Wolfpack respectively. Tickets are still available. Please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

