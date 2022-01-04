Morning Skate: Heat, Roadrunners Begin Two-Game Set Tuesday

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (19-3-2-1; 1st Pacific) vs. Tucson Roadrunners (10-9-2-0; 5th Pacific)

LOCATION: Tucson Convention Center Arena | Tucson, Arizona

TIME: 5:30 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

After a disappointing showing to start play following the holiday break, the Stockton Heat rebounded with an impressive 4-1 win Sunday at San Jose, a game in which Stockton raced out to a 2-0 edge in the first and never looked back. Dustin Wolf was strong as usual with 33 saves on 34 shots faced, while the Heat got goals from four different skaters and went a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill in the win.

LEADER OF THE PACK

Dustin Wolf earned AHL Goaltender of the Month honors for December after going 7-0-0-0 with a 1.40 GAA and .951 SVP. The rookie goalie started off January on a similarly sweet note, stopping 33 of 34 shots in a 4-1 win over San Jose to start the road trip. On the year, Wolf leads AHL goalies in wins (15), is second in Save Percentage (.942) and tied for second in Goals Against Average (1.79), and he's helped the Heat earn at least a point in 19 consecutive games where he's between the pipes (17-0-2-0) with wins in the last 10.

KILLS PAY THE BILLS

Fresh off a stingy 5-for-5 effort down a skater, the Heat improved their kill streak to 35 consecutive opponent power plays to go without a goal. Stockton's PK is a remarkable 40-for-41 since the start of December and has killed 50 of the last 51 dating back to November 22, the penalty kill outscoring opposing power plays by a 3-1 margin.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Heat have been an unwelcome guest for Pacific Division foes this year, Stockton owning the third-best road point percentage in the AHL at .773. The club has won its last three away from Stockton Arena and boasts a strong 8-2-0-1 record as visitors this season. Stockton went 1-0-0-1 at Tucson in a two-game set on December 10 and 11.

UPPER HAND

Stockton has started back-to-backs on a high note this season, going 6-1-1-1 in the front end of consecutive meetings against the same opponent on the year. Tucson has proven immune to that trend, though, with the Roadrunners earning the win in both such cases of the season series, one win in overtime and one in the shootout.

EARLY EDGE

The first goal has proven a strong indicator of which team will win so far in the Stockton-Tucson season series, the teams going 4-0-0-0 when taking the 1-0 edge. The Heat are 14-0-1-0 overall when scoring first this season while the Roadrunners own a mark of 7-1-1-0 in nine games when drawing first blood.

