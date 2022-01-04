Wolves Reschedule Rockford Games

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The American Hockey League announced Tuesday that the Chicago Wolves and Rockford IceHogs have set the dates for a pair of makeup games.

To replace the game that was postponed on New Year's Eve in Rockford, the Wolves will travel to meet the IceHogs at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 - the final day of the 2021-22 regular season.

To replace the Chicago New Year's Classic, presented by Planet Fitness, that was scheduled for New Year's Day at Allstate Arena, the Wolves will host the IceHogs at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19. All tickets purchased for the New Year's Day game will be honored on April 19, but the Wolves also will help fans who cannot attend this game to change their tickets to a more suitable date. Fans who need to change can contact their Wolves ticket representative directly or write to WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.

The Wolves have one more makeup date to finalize - the rescheduling of the Jan. 2 home game versus the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The first-place Wolves shoot for a franchise-record 13th straight win when they travel to Rockford at 7 p.m. Friday. Chicago follows that with home games against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. Saturday and the Cleveland Monsters at 3 p.m. Sunday for a Papa Johns Family Sunday at Allstate Arena. To get the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or contact a Wolves representative directly at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.

