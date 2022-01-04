Tommy Nappier Recalled from Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled goaltender Tommy Nappier from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Nappier has played six games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, going 1-4-0 with a 3.61 goals against average and .883 save percentage. Nappier's lone win came during a relief appearance on Nov. 12, during which he denied 10 of 10 shots as the Penguins downed the Charlotte Checkers, 2-1.

The 23-year-old netminder from St. Louis, Missouri has also dressed in seven games for the Nailers this season. In those seven contests, Nappier amassed a 3-4-0 record, 3.39 goals against average and .853 save percentage. Over the course of the past two seasons, Nappier has a 5-9-0 record with Wheeling, a 2.92 goals against average and .890 save percentage.

Nappier had one of the most prolific goaltending careers in Ohio State University men's hockey history. In 2018-19, he was named Big Ten Goalie of the Year. One year later, Nappier was voted the Buckeyes' Team MVP.

At the end of his four years at Ohio State, Nappier ranked third all-time in Buckeyes history with a .925 career save percentage, fourth in career shutouts (8) and fifth in career goals against average (2.31).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's first game of 2022 is Friday, Jan. 7 against the Utica Comets. Game time between the Penguins and Comets is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The Penguins don't return home until a week later, Friday, Jan. 14, when they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop for Penguins vs. Phantoms will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

