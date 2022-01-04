Postponed Game Set for April 29
January 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI-The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that their home game originally schedule for Thursday, December 30th against the Rockford IceHogs has been moved to Friday, April 29th at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
The original game had been postponed because of COVID protocols affecting the IceHogs.
Fans who had tickets to the December 30th game can use those same tickets to the game on April 29th or exchange them for any Ads home game in the month of January. The exchanges can be done at the Admirals Office (510 W. Kilbourn Ave) or at the Panther Arena Box Office the night of the game.
The promotions that were schedule for December 30th have switch to different dates. This Friday, January 7th the first 5,000 fans will receive an Admirals Cowbell courtesy of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Milwaukee's own Pat McCurdy will perform in the Jägermeister Shot and a Goal Bar before and after the game on Saturday, January 29th.
Fans can purchase tickets for the rescheduled game, or any Admirals Game, by visiting the team's website at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling (414) 227-0550.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2022
- Wolves Reschedule Rockford Games - Chicago Wolves
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Capitals Re-Assign Four Players to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Postponed Game Set for April 29 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Rockford IceHogs Announce Rescheduled Games vs. Milwaukee and Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Tommy Nappier Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Morning Skate: Heat, Roadrunners Begin Two-Game Set Tuesday - Stockton Heat
- Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi to Taxi Squad - Charlotte Checkers
- Wheeling's Maniscalco Wins ECHL Award - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #22: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Gabe Fortier to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.