Postponed Game Set for April 29

Milwaukee, WI-The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that their home game originally schedule for Thursday, December 30th against the Rockford IceHogs has been moved to Friday, April 29th at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

The original game had been postponed because of COVID protocols affecting the IceHogs.

Fans who had tickets to the December 30th game can use those same tickets to the game on April 29th or exchange them for any Ads home game in the month of January. The exchanges can be done at the Admirals Office (510 W. Kilbourn Ave) or at the Panther Arena Box Office the night of the game.

The promotions that were schedule for December 30th have switch to different dates. This Friday, January 7th the first 5,000 fans will receive an Admirals Cowbell courtesy of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Milwaukee's own Pat McCurdy will perform in the Jägermeister Shot and a Goal Bar before and after the game on Saturday, January 29th.

Fans can purchase tickets for the rescheduled game, or any Admirals Game, by visiting the team's website at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling (414) 227-0550.

