Roadrunners to Host Whiskey and Wings Saturday
January 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, are excited to host Whiskey & Wings prior to Saturday's face-off against Colorado at Tucson Arena.
Whiskey and Wings starts at 5 p.m. before the 7 p.m. face-off and fans can purchase admission to both the event and game at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Wings.
For $45, Whiskey & Wings includes: sampling from some favorite local wing restaurants, a commemorative Roadrunners tasting glass, access to purchase discounted whiskey tastings and a Center Ice ticket to the game. Fans will also have the ability to vote for their favorite wing vendor.
Local vendors include: the defending champion The Horseshoe Grill, Bob Dobbs, Charly's BBQ & Grill and the Tucson Arena's own Savor.
Saturday the Roadrunners will also be capping off their fifth year in Tucson by wearing 5th Anniversary jerseys that are available now through Saturday at 10 p.m. by online raffle or auction with all proceeds benefitting Roadrunners Give Back and Intermountain Centers here in Tucson.
The Roadrunners are home all week with games Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. along with Saturday's Whiskey and Wings Game and Sunday's 4 p.m. home stand finale. Tickets and more promotional information can be found at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.
