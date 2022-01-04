Rockford IceHogs Announce Rescheduled Games vs. Milwaukee and Chicago

The American Hockey League along with the Rockford IceHogs, Chicago Wolves and Milwaukee Admirals today announced the rescheduled dates of three IceHogs games against the Wolves and Admirals that were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The IceHogs will now host the Wolves on Saturday, Apr. 30 at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and visit them on Tuesday, Apr. 19 at 7 p.m. at Allstate Arena. The IceHogs will travel to Milwaukee to take on the Admirals on Friday, Apr. 29 at 7 p.m.

RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #438 - Rockford at Chicago - Tuesday, Apr. 19, 7:00 (ppd. from Jan. 1)

RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #426 - Rockford at Milwaukee - Friday, Apr. 29, 7:00 (ppd. from Dec. 30)

RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #432 - Chicago at Rockford - Saturday, Apr. 30, 6:00 (ppd. From Dec. 31)

If you already have tickets for the postponed Dec. 31 game, your mobile tickets will be updated and valid for the rescheduled game on Saturday, April 30. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled game, please contact the point of purchase of your tickets to make other arrangements. Additional questions can be directed to the Rockford IceHogs ticket staff at icehogstickets@blackhawks.com or by calling (815) 986-6465.

