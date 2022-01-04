IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Welcome New Year with $2 Bud Light Friday vs. Chicago
January 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Week That Was...
Previous Week's Record: 0-0-0-0
Monday, Dec. 27 at Iowa Wild
Postponed - Makeup Date to Be Announced
Thursday, Dec. 30 at Milwaukee Admirals
Postponed - Rescheduled to Friday, Apr. 29 at Milwaukee at 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago Wolves
Postponed - Rescheduled to Saturday, Apr. 30 at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 1 at Chicago Wolves
Postponed - Rescheduled to Tuesday, Apr. 19 at 7 p.m.
2021-22 Season Numbers
Record: 11-11-1-1 (5th Place, Central Division)
Home: 5-5-1-0
Away: 6-6-0-1
Last 10 Games: 6-4-0-0
Streak: 0-2-0-0
Goals: Lukas Reichel, Alex Nylander (8)
Assists: Ian Mitchell (9)
Points: Lukas Reichel (14)
Penalty Minutes: Nicolas Beaudin (44)
Power-Play Goals: Brett Connolly (4)
Power-Play Assists: Dylan McLaughlin (5)
Power-Play Points: Brett Connolly (6)
Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (2)
Shorthanded Assists: Ian Mitchell (2)
Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin, Ian Mitchell (2)
Game-Winning Goals: Alex Nylander (3)
Wins: Arvid Soderblom, Collin Delia (4)
GAA: Collin Delia (2.86)
SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.915)
League Leaders
Forward Lukas Reichel is tied for 21st among AHL rookies with 14 points and is tied for fifth among first-year skaters with eight goals.
Forward Josiah Slavin, who is currently with the Chicago Blackhawks, is tied for second in the AHL with two shorthanded goals.
Defenseman Ian Mitchell is tied for third in the AHL with two shorthanded assists.
Defenseman Nicholas Beaudin is fifth among AHL blueliners with 44 penalty minutes.
IceHogs Notes
IceHogs Welcome New Year with $2 Bud Light Friday at BMO Harris Bank Center This Friday
The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 7 against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. on a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets
IceHogs Reschedule Postponed Dates vs. Chicago and Milwaukee
Earlier today, the IceHogs along with the AHL, Chicago Wolves and Milwaukee Admirals announced rescheduled dates that were postponed over the Holidays due to COVID-19 protocols.
The IceHogs will now host the Wolves on Saturday, Apr. 30 at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and visit them on Tuesday, Apr. 19 at 7 p.m. at Allstate Arena. The IceHogs will travel to Milwaukee to take on the Admirals on Friday, Apr. 29 at 7 p.m. Full Details & Ticket Information
RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #438 - Rockford at Chicago - Tuesday, Apr. 19, 7:00 (ppd. from Jan. 1)
RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #426 - Rockford at Milwaukee - Friday, Apr. 29, 7:00 (ppd. from Dec. 30)
RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #432 - Chicago at Rockford - Saturday, Apr. 30, 6:00 (ppd. From Dec. 31)
IceHogs Staff and Players Clear COVID-19 Protocols; Back to Full Strength
Yesterday, the IceHogs received great news that Interim Head Coach Anders Sorensen, Assistant Coach Jared Nightingale, forwards Lukas Reichel, Jakub Pour, Garrett Mitchell, Dmitri Osipov, Mike Hardman, Carson Gicewicz and D.J. Busdeker and defensemen Jakub Galvas, Nicolas Beaudin and Ian Mitchell have been removed from COVID-19 protocol. Full Story
Arvid Soderblom Becomes 103rd IceHogs Alumni to Skate with Blackhawks
With his NHL debut last Saturday at Nashville and his first NHL start on Sunday vs. Calgary, goaltender Arvid Soderblom became the 103r IceHogs alumni to go from Rockford to the Chicago Blackhawks. Full Story
Meijer First Goal Fundraiser
When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently $300!
This Week
IceHogs vs. Chicago Wolves
$2 Bud Light Friday
Friday, Jan. 7
7:00 p.m. CT
BMO Harris Bank Center
Buy Tickets
Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current
Preview: Sixth of 12 meetings this season; 3-1-1 head-to-head record
IceHogs at Milwaukee Admirals
Saturday, Jan. 8
6:00 p.m. CT
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current
Preview: Fifth of 12 meetings this season; 2-2-0 head-to-head record
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2022
- Griffins Enjoy Three-Game Homestand - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Minnesota Wild Signs Goaltender Zane Mcintyre - Iowa Wild
- Kraken Assign Joey Daccord and Kole Lind to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Welcome New Year with $2 Bud Light Friday vs. Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves to Follow Cook County Board Protocols - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Forward Josiah Slavin Assigned to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Reschedule Rockford Games - Chicago Wolves
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Capitals Re-Assign Four Players to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Postponed Game Set for April 29 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Rockford IceHogs Announce Rescheduled Games vs. Milwaukee and Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Tommy Nappier Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Morning Skate: Heat, Roadrunners Begin Two-Game Set Tuesday - Stockton Heat
- Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi to Taxi Squad - Charlotte Checkers
- Wheeling's Maniscalco Wins ECHL Award - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #22: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Gabe Fortier to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Welcome New Year with $2 Bud Light Friday vs. Chicago
- Forward Josiah Slavin Assigned to IceHogs
- Rockford IceHogs Announce Rescheduled Games vs. Milwaukee and Chicago
- Rockford IceHogs Medical Update
- IceHogs Goalie Arvid Soderblom Becomes 103rd Alum to Skate with Blackhawks; Earns First NHL Start Tonight