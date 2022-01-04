IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Welcome New Year with $2 Bud Light Friday vs. Chicago

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 0-0-0-0

Monday, Dec. 27 at Iowa Wild

Postponed - Makeup Date to Be Announced

Thursday, Dec. 30 at Milwaukee Admirals

Postponed - Rescheduled to Friday, Apr. 29 at Milwaukee at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago Wolves

Postponed - Rescheduled to Saturday, Apr. 30 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1 at Chicago Wolves

Postponed - Rescheduled to Tuesday, Apr. 19 at 7 p.m.

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 11-11-1-1 (5th Place, Central Division)

Home: 5-5-1-0

Away: 6-6-0-1

Last 10 Games: 6-4-0-0

Streak: 0-2-0-0

Goals: Lukas Reichel, Alex Nylander (8)

Assists: Ian Mitchell (9)

Points: Lukas Reichel (14)

Penalty Minutes: Nicolas Beaudin (44)

Power-Play Goals: Brett Connolly (4)

Power-Play Assists: Dylan McLaughlin (5)

Power-Play Points: Brett Connolly (6)

Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (2)

Shorthanded Assists: Ian Mitchell (2)

Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin, Ian Mitchell (2)

Game-Winning Goals: Alex Nylander (3)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom, Collin Delia (4)

GAA: Collin Delia (2.86)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.915)

League Leaders

Forward Lukas Reichel is tied for 21st among AHL rookies with 14 points and is tied for fifth among first-year skaters with eight goals.

Forward Josiah Slavin, who is currently with the Chicago Blackhawks, is tied for second in the AHL with two shorthanded goals.

Defenseman Ian Mitchell is tied for third in the AHL with two shorthanded assists.

Defenseman Nicholas Beaudin is fifth among AHL blueliners with 44 penalty minutes.

IceHogs Notes

IceHogs Welcome New Year with $2 Bud Light Friday at BMO Harris Bank Center This Friday

The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 7 against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. on a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

IceHogs Reschedule Postponed Dates vs. Chicago and Milwaukee

Earlier today, the IceHogs along with the AHL, Chicago Wolves and Milwaukee Admirals announced rescheduled dates that were postponed over the Holidays due to COVID-19 protocols.

The IceHogs will now host the Wolves on Saturday, Apr. 30 at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and visit them on Tuesday, Apr. 19 at 7 p.m. at Allstate Arena. The IceHogs will travel to Milwaukee to take on the Admirals on Friday, Apr. 29 at 7 p.m. Full Details & Ticket Information

RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #438 - Rockford at Chicago - Tuesday, Apr. 19, 7:00 (ppd. from Jan. 1)

RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #426 - Rockford at Milwaukee - Friday, Apr. 29, 7:00 (ppd. from Dec. 30)

RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #432 - Chicago at Rockford - Saturday, Apr. 30, 6:00 (ppd. From Dec. 31)

IceHogs Staff and Players Clear COVID-19 Protocols; Back to Full Strength

Yesterday, the IceHogs received great news that Interim Head Coach Anders Sorensen, Assistant Coach Jared Nightingale, forwards Lukas Reichel, Jakub Pour, Garrett Mitchell, Dmitri Osipov, Mike Hardman, Carson Gicewicz and D.J. Busdeker and defensemen Jakub Galvas, Nicolas Beaudin and Ian Mitchell have been removed from COVID-19 protocol. Full Story

Arvid Soderblom Becomes 103rd IceHogs Alumni to Skate with Blackhawks

With his NHL debut last Saturday at Nashville and his first NHL start on Sunday vs. Calgary, goaltender Arvid Soderblom became the 103r IceHogs alumni to go from Rockford to the Chicago Blackhawks. Full Story

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently $300!

This Week

IceHogs vs. Chicago Wolves

$2 Bud Light Friday

Friday, Jan. 7

7:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Buy Tickets

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Sixth of 12 meetings this season; 3-1-1 head-to-head record

IceHogs at Milwaukee Admirals

Saturday, Jan. 8

6:00 p.m. CT

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Fifth of 12 meetings this season; 2-2-0 head-to-head record

