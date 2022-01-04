Belleville Sens React to New Provincial Regulations and Update Schedule for Postponed Home Games
January 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are providing a schedule update and more information, in response to new Ontario Government regulations aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The Senators home games this Friday (AHL Game #463 on January 7, 2022) and Saturday (AHL Game #475 on January 8, 2022) vs the Springfield Thunderbirds will go ahead as scheduled, but without fans inside CAA Arena. Season ticket holders, ticket package buyers, corporate partners and fans who bought single game tickets, will be contacted within 48 hours regarding next steps.
In addition, the Senators are updating the schedule for two-of-three games that were postponed in December, as follows:
AHL Game #386 vs the Utica Comets, originally scheduled for December 21, 2021, will now be played on March 15, 2022 at CAA Arena.
AHL Game #411 vs the Syracuse Crunch, originally scheduled for December 28, 2021, will now be played on February 22, 2022 at CAA Arena.
Fans who purchased tickets for those games are asked to hold them, as they will retain their validity for the new dates.
The Senators are also announcing that the game on January 22, 2022 (AHL Game #562) vs the Laval Rocket has been postponed and a make-up date has yet to be determined. The team is also still working on a setting a new date for the postponed game on December 18, 2021 (AHL Game #367) vs the Providence Bruins. Fans who bought tickets to either of those games are also asked to hold them until make-up dates are finalized.
The Senators are continuing to follow all local, provincial, federal and American Hockey League guidelines and any fans who have questions can email them to info@bellevillesens.com.
