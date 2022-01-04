Kraken Assign Joey Daccord and Kole Lind to Charlotte
January 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
After a stint with Seattle the taxi squad, Joey Daccord and Kole Lind have been assigned to Charlotte.
Over the course of their stint Lind appeared in the Kraken's game on Dec. 30 against Calgary, while Daccord did not get called into action.
The duo now return to a Checkers squad preparing to visit Bridgeport this weekend.
