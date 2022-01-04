Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the taxi squad.

Boldy, 20 (4/5/01), has collected 10 points (4-6=10), two power-play goals (PPG) and 36 shots in 10 games with Iowa this season. He ranks T-3rd on the Wild in PPG and power-play assists (5). The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Milford, Mass., netted a career-high two goals and three points on Nov. 19 vs. Tucson and a career-high nine shots on Nov. 2 at Henderson. He owns 28 points (10-18(), five PPG, two game-winning goals (GWG), 88 shots and a plus-5 rating in 24 career AHL games with Iowa (2020-22). The left-shot forward was selected by Minnesota in the first round (12th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 12 with the Wild.

Rossi, 20 (9/23/01), has registered 23 points (7-16#), three PPG, one GWG and 63 shots in 21 contests with Iowa this season. The 5-foot-9, 182-pound native of Feldkirch, Austria, leads the Wild in assists, PPA (8), and scoring, ranks second in PPG, third in shots and T-3rd in goals. He ranks T-2nd amongst AHL rookies in PPA, T-3rd in PPG, fourth in assists, T-4th in scoring and T-9th in goals. At the time of his recall, he was on a six-game point streak since Dec. 11 (4-4=8) and recorded a career-best nine-game point streak from Oct. 17-Nov. 19 (3-11=14). The nine-game point streak is tied for the third-longest in the League, second-longest by an AHL rookie. The left-shot forward has tallied a career-high three points twice this season: Nov. 19 vs. Tucson (3a) & Dec. 29 vs. Colorado (2-1=3). He was selected by Minnesota in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2020 NHL draft and wears sweater No. 23 with the Wild.

Minnesota plays in Boston against the Bruins on Jan. 6, 2022 at 6 p.m. CT. Iowa plays the Manitoba Moose in Winnipeg on Jan. 4, 2021 at 7 p.m. CT.

