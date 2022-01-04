Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi to Taxi Squad
January 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Florida Panthers today announced that they have recalled Aleksi Heponiemi to their taxi squad.
Heponiemi has posted 13 points (4g, 9a) in 22 for Charlotte thus far, tying for fifth on the team in assists. A second-round pick in 2017, Heponiemi has previously logged two games for the Panthers this season.
The Checkers are slated to return to action with a two-game trip to Bridgeport starting on Saturday.
