Capitals Re-Assign Four Players to Hershey

January 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced multiple transactions today. The Capitals have recalled center Aliaksei Protas from Hershey, re-assigned forward Mike Sgarbossa and goaltender Pheonix Copley to Hershey and re-assigned defensemen Lucas Johansen and Alexander Alexeyev from the taxi squad to Hershey.

Sgarbossa, 29, has recorded four points (2g, 2a) in eight games with the Capitals this season and 14 points (8g, 6a) in 15 games with the Bears. The Campbellville, Ontario, native appeared in five games with Washington during the 2020-21 season, recording two assists. During the 2019-20 season, the 6'0", 179-pound center played two games with Washington, making his Capitals debut on Nov. 20, 2019, against the New York Rangers. Sgarbossa also recorded 40 points (13g, 27a) in 39 games with Hershey, which ranked third on the team.

Copley, 29, has posted a record of 8-5-1 with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage in 14 games with Hershey this season. During the 2020-21 season, Copley led Hershey goaltenders in wins (10), shutouts (2) and games played (15) and ranked seventh in wins and eighth in goals-against average (2.66) in the AHL. Copley and Zach Fucale received the AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award in 2020-21, presented to the goaltenders on the team which allows the fewest goals per game in the regular season. In 205 career AHL games, Copley has a 108-65-23 record with 14 shutouts and a 2.56 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. The North Pole, Alaska native appeared in 27 games with Washington in 2018-19, posting a 16-7-3 record with one shutout and a 2.90 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. In 29 career NHL games with the Capitals and the St. Louis Blues, Copley has a 16-8-3 record with a 2.98 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.

Johansen, 24, made his NHL debut and recorded his first NHL point on Dec. 31 versus the Detroit Red Wings. Johansen has recorded seven points (3g, 4a) and a +14 plus/minus rating in 22 games with Hershey this season. The Vancouver, British Columbia native is on pace to record 22 points this season, which would mark his highest single-season total since 2017-18 (6g-21a-27p in 74 games played). In 155 career games with Hershey, Johansen has recorded 52 points (12g, 40a). Johansen was selected with the Capitals' first-round pick, 28th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Alexeyev became the sixth rookie to make his NHL debut with the Capitals this season when he dressed versus the Nashville Predators on Dec. 29. Alexeyev, the Capitals' first-round pick, 31st overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft, has recorded four points (1g, 3a) in 24 games with Hershey this season. Alexeyev began the 2020-21 season on loan to Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). The St. Petersburg, Russia native appeared in 55 of Salavat Yulaev's 60 regular season games, tied for the most among the team's defensemen. Alexeyev's 16 points (8g, 8a) ranked second among Salavat Yulaev defensemen and his 17:52 time on ice per game ranked third. Alexeyev was named the KHL's Rookie of the Month for January after recording seven points (4g, 3a) and a +6 plus/minus rating in 11 games. Additionally, Alexeyev recorded one assist and led the team with 23 blocked shots in nine playoff games. Alexeyev finished the 2020-21 season with Hershey, recording nine points (2g, 7a) in 12 games, ranking tied for third on the team in plus/minus (11) and fifth in points per game (0.75).

