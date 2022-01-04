Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves

January 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Blue Jackets added goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to the Taxi Squad while Cleveland signed goaltender Evan Moyse to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 11 appearances for the Monsters this season, Berube went 4-4-5 with one shutout, a 2.82 goals-against average (GAA) and .912 save percentage (S%). In one appearance for the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers this season, Moyse went 0-1-0 with a 5.06 GAA and .868 S%, added a record of 0-1-0 with a 6.00 GAA and .793 S% in one appearance for the SPHL's Vermilion County Bobcats, and went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 GAA and .969 S% in two appearances for the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears.

A 6'1", 176 lb. left-catching native of Repentigny, QC, Berube, 30, went 9-10-4 with a 3.39 GAA and .898 S% in 34 career NHL appearances for the New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks spanning parts of three seasons from 2015-18. Originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the fourth round (95th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Berube went 123-82-25 with 12 shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and .906 S% in 234 career AHL appearances for the Manchester Monarchs, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Rockford IceHogs, Cleveland, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Hartford Wolf Pack, and Ontario Reign spanning parts of ten seasons from 2009-10, 2012-16, and 2017-22. In 2014-15, Berube participated in the AHL All-Star Game and helped Manchester claim the Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions.

In 61 ECHL appearances for the Ontario Reign spanning parts of two seasons from 2011-13, Berube went 32-19-6 with five shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and .908 S%. Prior to his professional career, Berube posted a record of 55-32-15 with five shutouts, a 2.81 GAA and .900 S% in 115 QMJHL appearances for the Montreal Juniors.

A 6'2", 174 lb. left-catching native of Olmsted Falls, OH, Moyse, 25, posted a 1-2-0 record in three ECHL appearances for the Jacksonville IceMen and Wheeling spanning parts of two seasons from 2020-22 with a 3.08 GAA and .894 S%. In eight SPHL appearances for the Birmingham Bulls, Vermilion County, and Knoxville spanning parts of two seasons from 2020-22, Moyse went 3-5-0 with one shutout, a 3.55 GAA and .899 S%. Prior to his professional career, Moyse spent four NCAA seasons at Ohio State University from 2017-21, appearing in six total games during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons, posting a record of 0-2-0 with a 4.13 GAA and .860 S%.

