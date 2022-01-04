5 Things: Heat at Tucson
January 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON HEAT (19-3-2-1) at TUCSON ROADRUNNERS (10-9-2-0)
5:30 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker
Leading Scorers
Heat:
Goals - Jakob Pelletier (11)
Points - Jakob Pelletier (28)
Roadrunners:
Goals - Matias Maccelli (7)
Points - Matias Maccelli (21)
Special Teams
Heat:
PP - 21-for-103, 20.4% (t-8th)/PK - 92-for-102, 91.2% (1st)
Roadrunners:
PP - 14-for-86, 16.3% (t-25th)/PK - 70-for-87, 80.5% (22nd)
1. HEAT INDEX
The Stockton Heat make their second trip to the desert in the course of a month as they face off against the Tucson Roadrunners Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tucson Convention Center. The Heat come into Tucson on the heels of a bounce-back effort, a 4-1 win over San Jose Sunday at the SAP Center in a game in which Dustin Wolf turned in another strong, 33-for-34 effort on the back end while four skaters lit the lamp 200 feet away. The Heat will look to snap a two-game skid in the front end of back-to-backs against the Roadrunners with this evening's game.
2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER
THIS... Luke Philp has quietly been putting together a strong season for Stockton, potting his eighth goal of the season - fourth-highest total on the roster - in Sunday's win over San Jose. Philp has matured into an all-situations player for Stockton, now in his third pro season, and has climbed to fifth on the team in scoring with 15 points, split evenly with eight goals and seven assists, and is a plus-10 on the year. THAT... The start of tonight's game should be fascinating to watch, with the Heat playing their third game in five days compared to Tucson, who hits the ice for the first time since December 18, more than two full weeks ago. The Heat learned how difficult 'flipping the switch' can be following the prolonged break, and will look to jump on a Roadrunners squad that has seen its last four scheduled contests get postponed to COVID-19 protocols. THE OTHER... Jakob Pelletier's steady production this season has him at the top of Stockton's scoring and goal ladders, his 11th goal of the season bringing him into sole possession of first place on the squad after breaking a tie with Adam Ruzicka. Pelletier is the AHL's top-scoring rookie, and he has clicked at a point-per-game pace, four points in four games, against Tucson.
3. PLAYERS TO WATCH
Heat - Matthew Phillips
The only player who has hurt Tucson more than Pelletier has been Matthew Phillips, who has five points (2g, 3a) in the past three meetings.
Roadrunners - Hudson Fasching
Fasching has three points in four games against the Heat this season, with a goal and two helpers, tied for the team lead alongside Matias Maccelli. He has not factored into a game for the Roadrunners since December 14, when he had an assist against Henderson.
4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH
Kevin Gravel is one goal shy of 20 in his AHL career.
Eetu Tuulola is two goals shy of 20 in his AHL career.
Eetu Tuulola is one appearance shy of his 100th AHL game.
Emilio Pettersen is one appearance shy of his 50th AHL game.
5. QUOTABLE
"It was a good response by our hockey club following a loss. At the end of the day, what it boiled down to for us as a team was we needed more work, a more work-based approach. We needed to be more competitive and we needed to have more purpose and urgency to our game." - Mitch Love on Sunday's win after a Friday setback
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2022
- 5 Things: Heat at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Bakersfield Condors Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wolves Insider: Let's Play Some Games - Chicago Wolves
- Rangers Reassign Tarmo Reunanen to Taxi Squad, Wolf Pack Complete Series of Transactions - Hartford Wolf Pack
- AHL Reschedules Abbotsford Canucks December 22, 23 Games to February 7, 9 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Wednesday Game Postponed - Henderson Silver Knights
- Dallas Stars Reassign Dellandrea, Gardner, Tufte and Scheel to Texas - Texas Stars
- AHL Postpones Wednesday's Henderson-San Diego Game - San Diego Gulls
- American Hockey League Postpones Wednesday's San Diego-Henderson Game - AHL
- Bears Weekly #13: Home-Heavy Month of January Underway - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners to Host Whiskey and Wings Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Acquire Doyle Somerby from Iowa Wild - Tucson Roadrunners
- T-Birds Head Coach Bannister to Fill in on Blues Staff - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Announce Rescheduled Road Game against Belleville - Utica Comets
- Belleville Sens React to New Provincial Regulations and Update Schedule for Postponed Home Games - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Enjoy Three-Game Homestand - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Minnesota Wild Signs Goaltender Zane Mcintyre - Iowa Wild
- Kraken Assign Joey Daccord and Kole Lind to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Welcome New Year with $2 Bud Light Friday vs. Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves to Follow Cook County Board Protocols - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Forward Josiah Slavin Assigned to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Reschedule Rockford Games - Chicago Wolves
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Capitals Re-Assign Four Players to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Postponed Game Set for April 29 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Rockford IceHogs Announce Rescheduled Games vs. Milwaukee and Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Tommy Nappier Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Morning Skate: Heat, Roadrunners Begin Two-Game Set Tuesday - Stockton Heat
- Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi to Taxi Squad - Charlotte Checkers
- Wheeling's Maniscalco Wins ECHL Award - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #22: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Gabe Fortier to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.