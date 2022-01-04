Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Gabe Fortier to Syracuse Crunch

January 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Gabriel Fortier to the Syracuse Crunch today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Fortier, 5-foot-10, 173 pounds, has played in 10 games with the Lightning this season, recording one goal. He made his NHL debut on November 30 at the St. Louis Blues and scored his first goal on December 21 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Fortier has played in 17 games with Syracuse in 2021-22, recording four goals and 11 points.

He ranks tied for fifth on the Crunch for goals and points. Fortier has skated in 51 career AHL games, all with Syracuse, registering 10 goals and 21 points.

The Lachine, Quebec native was drafted by the Lightning in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.

For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.