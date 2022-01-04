Wolves to Follow Cook County Board Protocols
January 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - In accordance with the temporary protocols imposed by the Cook County board on Dec. 23, the Allstate Arena has updated their event protocols. For now, everyone age 5+ must show proof of vaccination to enter Allstate Arena. Once inside Allstate Arena, everyone is required to wear a mask unless actively eating or drinking.
Fans who have purchased tickets for games they are unable to attend as a result of these temporary Cook County protocols will be offered a credit for future Wolves games. If you have specific questions about your tickets, please contact your Wolves ticket representative directly or write to wolvestix@chicagowolves.com.
For more information about the Cook County board's protocols, contact the Cook County Department of Public Health at 708-633-4000.
