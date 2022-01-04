AHL Reschedules Abbotsford Canucks December 22, 23 Games to February 7, 9

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Today the American Hockey League announced that the Tucson Roadrunners versus Abbotsford Canucks games, which had been originally scheduled for Dec. 22 & 23, have been rescheduled to Feb. 7 & 9 at 7 pm.

The revised series schedule is as follows:

Monday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m. Tucson @ Abbotsford

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m. Tucson @ Abbotsford

All tickets that have been purchased are valid and all ticket holders are welcome to attend the games. For more information fans can contact the Abbotsford Canucks at 604.743.5000.

