Michael Milne Scores First Pro Goal, Iowa Sinks Milwaukee 4-3

November 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Iowa Wild fought off the Milwaukee Admirals Friday night, taking a 4-3 victory on the road. Michael Milne returned to Iowa's lineup for the first time since the season opener and scored his first professional goal in the third period, which ultimately held up as the game-winner.

Iowa got on the board first while playing four-on-four hockey. After Nic Petan initiated a rush into the Milwaukee zone, Steven Fogarty sent a cross-ice feed to Joe Hicketts for a one-timer past Devin Cooley (26 saves) to make the score 1-0 at 8:17 of the first period.

The Wild led the shot count 11-9 after the first period and held a 1-0 lead over the Admirals.

The Admirals tied the game just one minute into the second period. Cole Schneider found Luke Evangelista in front of Zane McIntyre (31 saves) with a backhand pass from behind the net. Evangelista knotted the score at 1-1 with a chip by the glove hand of McIntyre.

Iowa regained the lead 4:08 into the middle frame. Dakota Mermis found Petan on the left post, who spun to set Mitchell Chaffee up for a finish into the wide-open cage. The goal was Chaffee's fifth in four games and gave Iowa a 2-1 lead.

Milwaukee tied the score at 2-2 on the power play 34 seconds later. Tommy Novak dropped the puck from the right circle to Evangelista in the slot, who rifled a shot past McIntyre on the glove side.

The Wild took the lead for good at 16:23 of the second period. With Cooley down and out, Petan pulled a puck out from under the Admirals netminder, dragged it to his forehand, and slipped it into the net to give Iowa the 3-2 lead. The goal was Petan's first in a Wild sweater and was assisted by Hicketts and Damien Giroux.

After forty minutes of play, the Wild had a 3-2 advantage on the scoreboard but trailed 25-22 in shots.

Milne scored his first professional goal and the eventual game-winner 8:18 into the third period. Following a net front scramble, Milne snapped a second chance opportunity past Cooley to extend Iowa's lead to 4-2. Sammy Walker was credited with an assist.

Kiefer Sherwood pulled Milwaukee within one goal at 15:51 in the third with a shot from the high slot, but the Wild held the Admirals at bay to close out the victory.

Milwaukee outshot Iowa 34-30. The Wild went 0-for-1 on the power play while the Admirals went 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

Iowa travels to Allstate Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12 to face the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.