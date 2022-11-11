Belleville Sens Fall in Syracuse
November 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - Despite a late tally from Ridly Greig, the Belleville Senators were unable to catch the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night as they fell 4-2 at Upstate Medical University Arena.
Belleville opened the scoring at 4:44 of the first period when Jake Lucchini found the back of the net with the man advantage. After Belleville starter Mads Søgaard left with an injury. Syracuse equalized through a Declan Carlile goal tying the contest heading into the intermission.
Late in the second, Gabriel Fortier extended the Crunch advantage to 2-1, as he scored with just 35 seconds remaining in the period.
Early in the final frame, Syracuse once again found themselves on the scoreboard after Jack Thompson notched the eventual game-winner before Felix Robert made it 4-1 at the 15:52 mark of the stanza. Belleville continued their late push as Greig notched his first of the campaign with an extra attacker.
The Senators return to action tomorrow for Military Appreciation Night when they host the Rochester Americans at 7:05 p.m. (ET).
Sens On Special Teams:
Power Play: 1/2 | Penalty Kill: 1/1
Fast Facts:
Antonie Bibeau made 23 saves.
Ridly Greig scored his first of the season.
Angus Crookshank collected two assists.
Jake Lucchini tallied his team-leading 13th point.
Sound Bytes:
Head Coach Troy Mann: "I thought we did some good things over the 60 minutes. We got the first goal, and the power play was effective. The biggest turning point in the game for me was their goal towards the end of the second."
Ticket info:
Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.
