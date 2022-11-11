Sean Josling Recalled by Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Sean Josling from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Josling has appeared in seven games with Wheeling this season, and he currently leads the team with three goals. The native of Scarborough, Ontario has four points (3G-1A) in those seven contests and is also tied for the Nailers' team lead in shots (16).

The 23-year-old recorded 33 points (14G-19A) in 36 games with the Nailers last season. His near-point-per-game pace came one year after he tied for Wheeling's team lead with 81 penalty minutes as a rookie in 2020-21. Josling also dressed in 15 AHL contests for the San Diego Gulls last season. During that time, he tallied one goal and one assist.

Josling signed an AHL contract with the Penguins for the 2022-23 season after a training camp performance that saw him pick up two assists in three preseason games.

The Penguins' next game is tonight, Friday, Nov. 11, against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Tonight's contest is also an Eyewitness News Fan Friday featuring select draft beers on sale for $2 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. courtesy of Coors Light.

Puck drop between the Penguins and Wolf Pack is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

