Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m.

November 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they open up a three-in-three stretch on GIANT Center ice for the first time since the 2009-10 season. The Bears host the Bridgeport Islanders in the first of two matches this weekend, before welcoming the Laval Rocket on Sunday. Tonight's game against Bridgeport is the first of three total home games against the New York Islanders affiliate for the 2022-23 campaign.

Hershey Bears (5-2-2-0) vs. Bridgeport Islanders (7-2-1-0)

November 11, 2022 | 7 p.m. | Game 10 | GIANT Center

Referees: Robert Hennessey (87), Jordan Deckard (14)

Linespersons: Colin Gates (3), Bob Goodman (90)

Tonight's Promotion:

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch,Hershey Bears Hall of Famer Dave Fenyves, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM & Fox Sports 1460-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey extended its season-opening point streak on home ice to five games with a 4-3 victory on Nov. 6 over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Shane Gersich netted his first of the season at 12:54 of the first period to open the scoring, and Mason Morelli added his first of the year at 14:59 to build a 2-0 lead for Hershey. In the second, Ethen Frank and Henrik Rybinski scored at 6:28 and 8:07, respectively, to build a 4-0 lead. The Penguins stormed back in the third with three goals, but Hunter Shepard finished with 30 saves to secure his first victory of the season. The Islanders most recently saw an eight-game point streak snapped with a 1-0 loss to Providence on Nov. 6. Cory Schneider made 22 saves, but surrendered the game's lone goal midway through the third period to Providence's Connor Carrick. Bridgeport had previously gone 7-0-1-0 since suffering a season-opening loss at Providence on Oct. 14, and had used its recent run to surge to second in the Atlantic Division.

HOME SWEET HOME:

This weekend's set of three consecutive home games in three consecutive nights is a rare feat on the Bears calendar. The last time a Hershey squad faced a three-in-three homestand was during the Calder Cup-winning season of 2009-10. That spring, the Bears hosted the Worcester Sharks on March 26 (7-2 W), then welcomed the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to town on March 27 (4-2 W) and concluded the weekend with a meeting with the Binghamton Senators on March 28 (3-2 W). Current Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer had an assist in each game for Hershey, while current assistant coach Patrick Wellar suited up for the first two games that weekend and dropped the gloves with Worcester's Andrew Desjardins and with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Wade Brookbank.

BEARS GET BOOST TO BLUE LINE AGAINST BRIDGEPORT:

Hershey will have the services of Lucas Johansen available for tonight's game against the Islanders, following the defender's loan back to the Bears on Wednesday by the Washington Capitals. The 28th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft has one goal in six games with Hershey this season, and skated in one game with Washington during his recall. Johansen led all players in scoring during the regular season series between Hershey and Bridgeport last season with five points (1g, 4a) in four games.

CLUTCH TIME FOR GERSICH:

Forward Shane Gersich's goal on Sunday was his first of the season, and his first goal since April 10 vs. Springfield. The fifth-year pro led the Bears with four goals against the Islanders during the 2021-22 campaign. Three of Gersich's five career game-winning goals in the AHL have come against Bridgeport.

BEARS BITES:

The Bears went 5-0-0-1 against Bridgeport last season, and in the past five seasons, Hershey has posted a cumulative 15-7-0-2 record against the Islanders/Sound Tigers franchise...Bridgeport's Paul LaDue spent the 2020-21 season as a member of the Bears roster, while Hershey's Aaron Ness began his pro career from 2010-15 with the Bridgeport organization and previously captained the squad...Bridgeport goaltender Cory Schneider is in his third season with Bridgeport, and notably faced the Bears in the 2009 Calder Cup Finals as the starting goaltender for the Manitoba Moose...The Islanders' Ruslan Iskhakov enters the week tied for first in the AHL scoring race with 14 points (4g, 10a)...Bears forward Sam Anas needs three goals for 100 in his pro career, while Mike Vecchione is a pair of assists away from 100 helpers in his pro career.

