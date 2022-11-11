Wolf Pack Use Two Third Period Goals to Secure First Road Victory of the Season

November 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON, PA - A hard-fought, physical affair came down to the final twenty minutes on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Wolf Pack struck in the first two minutes of the final period to take a lead they would not lose on the way to securing their first road win of the season, 3-1 over the Penguins.

Just 1:54 into the third period, the Wolf Pack would break a 1-1 tie thanks to a pretty passing play in the offensive zone. Bobby Trivigno carried the puck in the offensive zone working on an odd-man rush with Gustav Rydahl and Lauri Pajuniemi. Trivigno dropped the puck to the trailer, Rydahl, who quickly dished off to Pajuniemi in the far faceoff circle. Pajuniemi blasted home a one-timer for his team-leading fifth goal of the season and the eventual game-winning marker.

For the first time on the road this season, the Wolf Pack struck first. The club got their first shorthanded goal of the season 14:34 into the game thanks to a turnover that led to a two-on-none rush. Alex Nylander bobbled the puck at his own blue line, allowing Tanner Fritz to gain possession. Fritz rushed in on a two-on-none with Tim Gettinger, sliding the puck over to the veteran forward who snapped home his third goal of the season.

The Penguins' powerplay eventually found the response goal, tying the game 7:35 into the second period. Drake Caggiula took the puck in the corner of the Wolf Pack zone, then patiently waited for Drew O'Connor to slide in behind the Hartford defense. Caggiula hit O'Connor in the faceoff circle, and he unleashed a shot that beat Louis Domingue for his third goal of the season.

For just the third time this season, the Wolf Pack would enter the third period of a hockey game tied. For the second game in a row, they found a way to get the two points.

Pajuniemi broke the tie 1:54 into the period, while Gettinger would tack on the empty net goal at 19:52 on the powerplay to give the Wolf Pack a 3-1 decision. The win was the club's first on the road in 2022-23 and snapped a five-game road losing streak.

The Pack will return to the XL Center on Saturday, November 12th, for a date with the Charlotte Checkers on 'Hockey Fights Cancer' night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.