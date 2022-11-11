Silver Knights Drop Close Contest to Abbotsford Canucks, 2-1

The Henderson Silver Knights lost to the Abbotsford Canucks, 2-1, at Abbotsford Centre on Thursday evening. Jonas Rondbjerg scored the loan goal for the Silver Knights, unassisted.

The first period remained scoreless throughout, with both teams registering eight shots on goal.

Rondbjerg scored his third goal of the season on the breakaway. Will Lockwood turned over the puck at the blue line, and put the Knights up 1-0.

Brady Keeper, assisted by Christian Wolanin and Justin Dowling, tied the game at 13:36 in the second period.

John Stevens scored the game winning goal midway through the third period to secure a Canucks victory.

Goaltender Michael Hutchinson stopped 28 of 30 shots for a .933 save percentage on the evening.

The Silver Knights will continue their season away on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Abbotsford. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and fans can tune in on 1230 The Game.

