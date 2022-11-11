Shorthanded Monsters Prevail in Thrilling Overtime Win in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters defeated the Rochester Americans 6-5 in overtime on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 7-5-0-0 and are currently tied for second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Americans started the scoring just 1:23 into the game with a goal from Chase Priskie. Cleveland responded on the man advantage as Kirill Marchenko scored off assists from Samuel Knazko and Trey Fix-Wolansky at 3:14 in the first period. The Americans broke the tie early in the second period with a power play goal by Filip Cederqvist, which he followed with his second of the game just nine minutes later to give the Americans a 3-1 advantage. Tyler Angle pulled the Monsters within one at 16:36 in the second period with helpers from Cole Clayton and Cole Fonstad. The Americans reclaimed their two goal lead less than a minute later when Aleksandr Kisakov made it 4-2. A Fix-Wolansky goal capped an eventful frame at 17:45 in the second period, off an assist from Tim Berni. Jake Gaudet helped Cleveland take advantage of an equipment-related goaltending change at 1:43 of the third period off assists from Billy Sweezey and Angle to tie the game at 4, but the Americans' Mitch Eliot responded with a goal at 10:03 to put the Americans up 5-4. The Monsters turned to the power play unit late, as Marchenko scored his team-leading eighth of the year at 18:56 in the third period off assists from Fix-Wolansky and Fonstad to send the game to overtime tied at 5. Trey Fix-Wolansky was the overtime hero for Cleveland, scoring the game-winning goal, assisted by Carson Meyer, and giving Cleveland a 6-5 victory.

Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 21 saves for the victory while Rochester's Michael Houser and Beck Warm combined for 29 saves in defeat.

The Monsters head to Belleville to battle the Senators on Wednesday, November 16, with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at CAA Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

