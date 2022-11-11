Cole Schwindt Scores Two Power Play Goals In Win For Wranglers
November 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
Game Story
The Manitoba Moose (6-3-1-0) took on the Calgary Wranglers (6-5-0-0) Friday evening at Canada Life Centre. It was the first of two games on the weekend between the Moose and Wranglers. Manitoba was coming off a 2-1 overtime victory against Texas the previous Sunday.
Calgary opened the scoring in the first. With Manitoba on the penalty kill, Cole Schwindt found space in tight near the Manitoba crease. The forward was able to lift a shot that eluded Oskari Salminen and give the visitors the edge. The Moose netminder dug down after and ended the first with 11 saves, while Dustin Wolf, who made 12 stops in the opening 20 minutes, kept the Moose off the board as the first period expired.
Calgary pushed further ahead to begin the second. With the Moose in the box, Schwindt planted himself off to the side of Salminen and swiped in a rebound for his second of the contest. The Calgary marker was all the offence in the middle frame. The Moose retired to their dressing room down by a pair, but even with 20 shots apiece.
Calgary added to its lead in the third with a highlight-reel tally from Walker Duehr. The Moose struck back two minutes later with a goal from Jeff Malott. Kevin Stenlund found the forward on a slick passing play and Malott knocked the shot past Wolf to get the Moose on the board. Manitoba pulled within one 25 seconds later as Evan Polei tipped home a Ville Heinola point shot. The Moose pushed for the tying goal as the period wore down and pulled Salminen in favour of the extra attacker. Despite the extra Moose skater on the ice, Calgary held strong for the 3-2 win. Salminen was hit with his second loss and smothered 22 total pucks, while Wolf notched the victory and ended with 24 stops of his own.
Quotable
Moose Forward Kristian Reichel (Click for full interview)
"Tough. Really good game from our side in general. I don't think we made that many mistakes to lose the game. There were a couple lucky bounces on their part on the power play and its back in our net. It's tough to come back in the third period when you're losing 3-0. We didn't quit, we gave our everything and we were almost there you know."
Statbook
Alex Limoges has three points (2G, 1A) his past two games
Six different Moose skaters recorded points in the loss
Kevin Stenlund led the Moose in shots on goal with four in the contest
What's Next?
Manitoba and Calgary duke it out once again at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, Nov. 13. Puck drop for is slated for 12 p.m. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
You can also catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App,and AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2022
- Evangelista Nets Two, But Ads Fall to Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Score Late in Third, Top Amerks in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Sens Fall in Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Michael Milne Scores First Pro Goal, Iowa Sinks Milwaukee 4-3 - Iowa Wild
- Cross Hanas Lifts Griffins Over Toronto in Overtime - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marody Stars in PPL Center Debut - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Cole Schwindt Scores Two Power Play Goals In Win For Wranglers - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Beat Islanders in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- Penguins Lose to Wolf Pack, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Iorio Lifts Bears to 4-3 OT Win Over Islanders - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Use Two Third Period Goals to Secure First Road Victory of the Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Lose to Wolf Pack, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Top Senators, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Shorthanded Monsters Prevail in Thrilling Overtime Win in Rochester - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Gain Point in Overtime Loss to Rocket - Utica Comets
- Wolf Pack Use Two Third Period Goals to Secure First Road Victory of the Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers Start Road Trip with Loss in Providence - Charlotte Checkers
- Bruins Down Checkers 5-2 With Five Different Goal Scorers - Providence Bruins
- Ersson Narrowly Outduels Hofer as Phantoms Top T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Start Road Trip with Loss in Providence - Charlotte Checkers
- Blue Jackets Recall Jake Christiansen, Assign David Jiricek to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs and Wild Clash in Sunday Showdown - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for 2022 Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners Host Military Appreciation Night Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Austin Strand from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Blackhawks Activate Ian Mitchell off Injured Reserve and Assign him to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Blue Jackets Recall Three Defensemen from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch's Darren Raddysh Suspended for One Game - AHL
- John Lethemon Assigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Toronto Marlies Visit Grand Rapids in First Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- IceHogs, WIFR, Lamonica Beverages Team up on Food Drive - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Sign Defenceman Nick Albano to Professional Tryout Offer - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Visit Penguins in First Half of Back-To-Back Set - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Givani Smith Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Barracuda Snap Skid, Down Reign in Shootout - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Push San Jose to Shootout to Gain Point - Ontario Reign
- Weekend Preview: Islanders at Bears - Bridgeport Islanders
- Sean Josling Recalled by Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game #9 - Firebirds at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Canucks Complete the Comeback in 2-1 Win Over Henderson - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Drop Close Contest to Abbotsford Canucks, 2-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.