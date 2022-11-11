Monsters Score Late in Third, Top Amerks in Overtime

(Rochester, NY) - Four different skaters recorded multi-point efforts, including Filip Cederqvist (2+1) and Aleksandr Kisakov (1+1), but the Rochester Americans (7-4-1-0) couldn't hold off a late push by the Cleveland Monsters (7-5-0-0), who scored in the final minute of regulation before prevailing in overtime to escape with a 6-5 win Friday at The Blue Cross Arena.

Despite the Amerks suffering their first loss on home ice this season, the club extended its point streak to six games, going 5-0-1-0 over that span. Overall, Rochester is 7-4-1-0 through the first 12 games of the season and have points in five of its last six to remain in second place in the North Division with 15 points.

Along with Cederqvist and Kisakov notching their first multi-point outings, Isak Rosen (0+2) and Mitch Eliot (1+1) both earned two points each. Chase Priskie, who returned to the lineup tonight following a seven-game absence due to injury, opened the scoring while Jeremy Davies, Linus Weissbach, Riley Sheahan, and Matt Bartkowski all recorded an assist.

Michael Houser (1-1-0) and Beck Warm, who was recalled earlier in the day from Cincinnati and arrived moments prior to the contest, split the goaltending duties as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was unavailable to due to an illness. Houser, who earned the start in the crease, made 27 saves before Warm stopped five shots over 20 minutes of relief.

Cleveland was paced offensively by Trey Fix-Wolansky's four-point (2+2) night as he helped send the game to overtime before sealing the win. Kirill Marchenko (2+0), Cole Fonstad (2+0) and Tyler Angle (1+1) all tallied a pair of points while Jake Gaudet rounded out the scoring as he added his first of the campaign.

Goaltender Daniil Tarasov improved to 2-0-0 on the season as he made 21 saves in his second appearance.

Facing a 5-4 deficit with just over two minutes remaining in regulation, the Monsters pulled their netminder while embarking on a last-minute power-play, giving Cleveland a two-man advantage.

Cleveland, whose first goal of the night came on the strength of a two-man advantage, evened the score as Fonstad and Fix-Wolansky set up Marchenko at the left wing at the 18:56 mark to force overtime.

Less than 90 seconds into the extra period after picking up a bouncing puck in the left corner of Warm, Carson Meyer centered a pass to Fix-Wolansky, who one-timed it past Warm from in-between the face-off dots for the game-winner.

In the first period, it was Rochester who forced a turnover behind the Cleveland net, leading to Priskie staking the Amerks to an early 1-0 lead after beating Tarasov with a well-placed shot inside the left post.

The lead was short-lived, however, as the Amerks took a pair of penalties to give the Monsters a 5-on-3 man-advantage for 1:21.

The visitors used quick passing in the first half of the power-play before Marchenko ripped a one-timer from atop the point to even the score.

With a goal apiece and 30 combined shots, the two teams went into the intermission even at 1-1.

During the second period, Cederqvist restored the Amerks' lead as he tacked on two power-play goals before Kisakov picked the upper corner for his first of the season. Angle and Fix-Wolansky scored for Cleveland during the five-goal third period.

Nine minutes after Cleveland knotted the score at four, Eliot fired a missile from the right point to give the Amerks a 5-4 lead, but the Monsters scored twice more to earn the 6-5 overtime win.

The Amerks close out their busy three-game week as they travel to CAA Arena to face the Belleville Senators for the first time this season on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. All the action will be carried live on 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.

Storyline Stripes:

With two more power-play goals. the Amerks have scored 10 power-play goals at home this season, tying for most in the AHL with Rockford. Rochester has gone 10-for-28 on the man-advantage through its first six home contests, good for a 35.7% conversion rate. Riley Sheahan has three assists in five games with the Amerks since being reassigned to Rochester earlier this month while Jeremy Davies recorded his first point as an Amerk.

Goal Scorers

CLE: K. Marchenko (7, 8), T. Angle (4), J. Gaudet (1), T. Fix-Wolansky (4, 5)

ROC: C. Priskie (2), F. Cederqvist (1,2), A. Kisakov (1), M. Eliot (2),

Goaltenders

CLE: M. Houser - 24/27 (ND) | B. Warm - 5/8 (OTL)

ROC: D. Tarasov - 21/26 (W)

Shots

CLE: 35

ROC: 26

Special Teams

CLE: PP (2/4) | PK (1/3)

ROC: PP (2/3) | PK (2/4)

Three Stars

1. CLE - T. Fix-Wolansky

2. ROC - F. Cederqvist

3. CLE - K. Marchenko

