Roadrunners Host Military Appreciation Night Saturday
November 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, are excited to host Military Appreciation Night Saturday at 7 p.m. as they host the Coachella Valley Firebirds from Tucson Arena for a night to celebrate our freedom thanks to American's Active Military and Veterans.
The team will be wearing special patriotic jerseys that will be auctioned off live after the game for VetTix, a non-profit organization that helps Veterans and their families locally experience sporting and entertainment events.
Earlier this week, members of the team visited Southern Arizona VA Healthcare in Tucson to thanks Veterans for their service with Veterans Day Postcards and Gift Bags.
