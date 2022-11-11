Bruins Down Checkers 5-2 With Five Different Goal Scorers

Providence, RI - Five different P-Bruins found the goal column, while Brandon Bussi stopped 37 shots, as the Providence Bruins topped the Charlotte Checkers 5-2 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Jakub Lauko scored in his first American League Hockey game of the season, while John Beecher, Fabian Lysell, Justin Brazeau, and Oskar Steen also potted goals.

How It Happened

5:14 into the first period, Lauko caught a Marc McLaughlin feed up the middle of the ice, sending him on a breakaway, where he deked and tucked the puck past Lyon to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead.

Charlotte's Justin Sourdif found a rebound and slid it five-hole to tie the game at 1-1 with 6:05 left in the first period.

Beecher stole the puck away in the right circle on the forecheck, turned and fired a wrist shot short side top shelf to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead with 4:27 left in the first.

Lysell caught a cross crease feed from Georgii Merkulov and buried a shot from the bottom of the left circle to increase the lead to 3-1 with 9:48 left in the second period.

Connor Bunnaman snuck a shot from the left circle past Bussi for a Charlotte power play goal with 3:52 left in the second period to cut the Bruins lead to 3-2.

While on the power play, Vinni Lettieri found Brazeau on the doorstep for a redirection just 1:35 into the third period to increase the P-Bruins lead to 4-2.

Steen scored an empty goal with 2:26 left in the third period.

Stats

Lauko's goal was his first for Providence this season.

Beecher's goal was good for his second point in as many games.

Lettieri's assist extended his point streak to two games.

Bussi stopped 37 of the 39 shots he faced.

The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 3-for-5.

Atlantic Division Standings

TEAM GP PTS

Providence 12 20

Bridgeport 11 16

Hershey 10 14

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 9 13

Charlotte 10 12

Springfield 12 12

Lehigh Valley 10 9

Hartford 9 8

Next Game

The P-Bruins host the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday, November 13 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

