Bruins Down Checkers 5-2 With Five Different Goal Scorers
November 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Five different P-Bruins found the goal column, while Brandon Bussi stopped 37 shots, as the Providence Bruins topped the Charlotte Checkers 5-2 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Jakub Lauko scored in his first American League Hockey game of the season, while John Beecher, Fabian Lysell, Justin Brazeau, and Oskar Steen also potted goals.
How It Happened
5:14 into the first period, Lauko caught a Marc McLaughlin feed up the middle of the ice, sending him on a breakaway, where he deked and tucked the puck past Lyon to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead.
Charlotte's Justin Sourdif found a rebound and slid it five-hole to tie the game at 1-1 with 6:05 left in the first period.
Beecher stole the puck away in the right circle on the forecheck, turned and fired a wrist shot short side top shelf to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead with 4:27 left in the first.
Lysell caught a cross crease feed from Georgii Merkulov and buried a shot from the bottom of the left circle to increase the lead to 3-1 with 9:48 left in the second period.
Connor Bunnaman snuck a shot from the left circle past Bussi for a Charlotte power play goal with 3:52 left in the second period to cut the Bruins lead to 3-2.
While on the power play, Vinni Lettieri found Brazeau on the doorstep for a redirection just 1:35 into the third period to increase the P-Bruins lead to 4-2.
Steen scored an empty goal with 2:26 left in the third period.
Stats
Lauko's goal was his first for Providence this season.
Beecher's goal was good for his second point in as many games.
Lettieri's assist extended his point streak to two games.
Bussi stopped 37 of the 39 shots he faced.
The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 3-for-5.
Atlantic Division Standings
TEAM GP PTS
Providence 12 20
Bridgeport 11 16
Hershey 10 14
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 9 13
Charlotte 10 12
Springfield 12 12
Lehigh Valley 10 9
Hartford 9 8
Next Game
The P-Bruins host the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday, November 13 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2022
- Checkers Start Road Trip with Loss in Providence - Charlotte Checkers
- Bruins Down Checkers 5-2 With Five Different Goal Scorers - Providence Bruins
- Ersson Narrowly Outduels Hofer as Phantoms Top T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Start Road Trip with Loss in Providence - Charlotte Checkers
- Blue Jackets Recall Jake Christiansen, Assign David Jiricek to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs and Wild Clash in Sunday Showdown - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for 2022 Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners Host Military Appreciation Night Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Austin Strand from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Blackhawks Activate Ian Mitchell off Injured Reserve and Assign him to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Blue Jackets Recall Three Defensemen from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch's Darren Raddysh Suspended for One Game - AHL
- John Lethemon Assigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Toronto Marlies Visit Grand Rapids in First Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- IceHogs, WIFR, Lamonica Beverages Team up on Food Drive - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Sign Defenceman Nick Albano to Professional Tryout Offer - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Visit Penguins in First Half of Back-To-Back Set - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Givani Smith Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Barracuda Snap Skid, Down Reign in Shootout - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Push San Jose to Shootout to Gain Point - Ontario Reign
- Weekend Preview: Islanders at Bears - Bridgeport Islanders
- Sean Josling Recalled by Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game #9 - Firebirds at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Canucks Complete the Comeback in 2-1 Win Over Henderson - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Drop Close Contest to Abbotsford Canucks, 2-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Bruins Down Checkers 5-2 With Five Different Goal Scorers
- Bussi's Shutout Leads P-Bruins to 1-0 Victory over Islanders
- Bussi's 25 Saves in Relief Lift P-Bruins to Victory Over Thunderbirds
- Bruins Complete Comeback Trailing by Three, Beat Utica in Shootout
- Providence Bruins Recall Bussi from Maine