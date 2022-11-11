Toronto Marlies Visit Grand Rapids in First Half of Back-To-Back

November 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies continue their Royal Road Trip with a back-to-back series against the Grand Rapids Griffins this Friday. The Marlies are currently 1-1-0-0 against the Griffins to start the season. The two teams last met on October 23rd in Toronto, where the Marlies lost 5-2.

The Marlies are coming off a 5-2 win against Belleville, extending their win streak to six in a row. The team is now 5-1-0-0 on the road heading into Saturday's game. The Griffins are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Cleveland Monsters. They now have a 5-6-0-0 record to start the season.

Toronto's power play will look to stay hot. The team has recorded a power-play goal (14) in each of their first ten games of the season, extending a franchise record. Currently their power-play is second overall in the league (31.8%). Toronto is 8-2-0-0 when scoring on the power-play.

Players to watch on the Marlies side include Adam Gaudette who earned his first professional hat trick last Saturday and leads the league in goals (8), and Logan Shaw who recorded points (5-4-9) in three consecutive games and is tied for the league lead in points (6-8-14). On the Griffins side, Taro Hirose leads the team with eleven points.

Puck drop is at 7:00pm on AHLTV.

