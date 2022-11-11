Crunch's Darren Raddysh Suspended for One Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Syracuse Crunch defenseman Darren Raddyshhas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a charging incident in a game vs. Rochester on Nov. 9.

Raddysh will miss Syracuse's game tonight (Nov. 11) vs. Belleville.

