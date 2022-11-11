Crunch's Darren Raddysh Suspended for One Game
November 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Syracuse Crunch defenseman Darren Raddyshhas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a charging incident in a game vs. Rochester on Nov. 9.
Raddysh will miss Syracuse's game tonight (Nov. 11) vs. Belleville.
