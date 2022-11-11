Blue Jackets Recall Jake Christiansen, Assign David Jiricek to Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets added defenseman Jake Christiansen to the club's roster from the Monsters under emergency conditions and assigned defenseman David Jiricek to Cleveland. In 11 appearances for the Monsters this season, Christiansen posted 0-4-4 with two penalty minutes and a +1 rating. In two appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Jiricek posted two penalty minutes and a -4 rating and added 0-4-4 with two penalty minutes and a +2 rating in five appearances for the Monsters.

A 6'0", 186 lb. left-shooting native of West Vancouver, BC, Christiansen, 23, posted 1-0-1 with a +1 rating in eight appearances for the Blue Jackets last season in the first NHL action of his career. In 110 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat and Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-22, Christiansen registered 16-48-64 with 49 penalty minutes and a -12 rating and was named to the 2021-22 AHL Second All-Star Team. Prior to his professional career, Christiansen contributed 50-102-152 with 114 penalty minutes and a +84 rating in 297 career WHL appearances for the Everett Silvertips spanning parts of five seasons from 2015-20 and was named to the 2019-20 WHL (West) Second All-Star Team.

A 6'3", 189 lb. right-shooting native of Klatovy, Czechia, Jiricek, 18, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. In 67 appearances for Plzen HC in the Czech Extraliga spanning parts of three seasons from 2019-22, Jiricek logged 8-12-20 with 85 penalty minutes and a +14 rating and was named the Extraliga's 2020-21 Rookie of the Year. Internationally, Jiricek represented Czechia at the 2020-21 and 2021-22 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships and helped Czechia claim the Bronze Medal at the 2021-22 IIHF World Championship.

