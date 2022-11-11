Anaheim Ducks Recall Austin Strand from San Diego
November 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Austin Strand from San Diego, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Strand, 25 (2/17/97), recorded 1-3=4 points with a +1 rating in 11 games with San Diego this season. Among Gulls defensemen, he co-led in plus/minus and ranked tied for second in points.
The 6-3, 208-pound defenseman has appeared in 21 career NHL games with Los Angeles from 2020-22, recording three assists (0-3=3) with a +1 rating and eight penalty minutes (PIM). He has earned 20-29=49 points and 109 PIM in 146 career AHL games with San Diego and Ontario from 2018-22. He also had 1-2=3 points in nine ECHL games with the Manchester Monarchs in 2018-19.
A native of Calgary, Alberta, Strand appeared in 268 WHL games with Red Deer and Seattle from 2014-2018, recording 40-82=122 points with a +7 rating and 242 PIM. He had 7-13 points in 42 career WHL playoff games, helping Seattle to a WHL championship in 2017.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2022
- Roadrunners Host Military Appreciation Night Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Austin Strand from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Blackhawks Activate Ian Mitchell off Injured Reserve and Assign him to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Blue Jackets Recall Three Defensemen from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch's Darren Raddysh Suspended for One Game - AHL
- John Lethemon Assigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Toronto Marlies Visit Grand Rapids in First Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- IceHogs, WIFR, Lamonica Beverages Team up on Food Drive - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Sign Defenceman Nick Albano to Professional Tryout Offer - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Visit Penguins in First Half of Back-To-Back Set - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Givani Smith Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Barracuda Snap Skid, Down Reign in Shootout - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Push San Jose to Shootout to Gain Point - Ontario Reign
- Weekend Preview: Islanders at Bears - Bridgeport Islanders
- Sean Josling Recalled by Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game #9 - Firebirds at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Canucks Complete the Comeback in 2-1 Win Over Henderson - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Drop Close Contest to Abbotsford Canucks, 2-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.