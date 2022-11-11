Anaheim Ducks Recall Austin Strand from San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Austin Strand from San Diego, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Strand, 25 (2/17/97), recorded 1-3=4 points with a +1 rating in 11 games with San Diego this season. Among Gulls defensemen, he co-led in plus/minus and ranked tied for second in points.

The 6-3, 208-pound defenseman has appeared in 21 career NHL games with Los Angeles from 2020-22, recording three assists (0-3=3) with a +1 rating and eight penalty minutes (PIM). He has earned 20-29=49 points and 109 PIM in 146 career AHL games with San Diego and Ontario from 2018-22. He also had 1-2=3 points in nine ECHL games with the Manchester Monarchs in 2018-19.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Strand appeared in 268 WHL games with Red Deer and Seattle from 2014-2018, recording 40-82=122 points with a +7 rating and 242 PIM. He had 7-13 points in 42 career WHL playoff games, helping Seattle to a WHL championship in 2017.

