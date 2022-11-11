Ersson Narrowly Outduels Hofer as Phantoms Top T-Birds

November 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds' Steven Santini battles Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Elliot Desnoyers

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds' Steven Santini battles Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Elliot Desnoyers(Springfield Thunderbirds)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (5-5-0-2) could not solve a staunch Lehigh Valley Phantoms (4-5-1-0) defense in a 2-1 loss on Friday night at the PPL Center.

The Phantoms did not take long to get in front as a result of a good bounce near the goal mouth. Defenseman Adam Ginning moved up into the right circle and flipped a backhander toward the net. Captain Cal O'Reilly got a piece to prevent Joel Hofer from getting a whistle, and Cooper Marody swooped in to swat the miss through Hofer, giving the Phantoms the 1-0 edge at 1:57.

From that point forward, much of the in-zone offense in the opening 20 minutes came from Springfield, which uncorked 13 shots on rookie netminder Sam Ersson, but the Lehigh Valley backstop had every answer, and the Phantoms' league-worst penalty kill stiffened to keep the 1-0 lead intact following a too-many-men minor.

Lehigh Valley would be the team generating the bulk of the offensive pressure in the middle frame, but Hofer continued his sturdy play, turning away the 10 Phantoms' chances, and the Springfield penalty kill extended its streak to 14 consecutive successes on the Phantoms' lone power play in the period. Springfield managed just four shots at the other end, as Ersson's perfect night continued into the third.

Nathan Todd got the T-Birds back even just 1:18 into the final period, as he crashed the net and picked up a loose puck off the end boards after Luke Witkowski sent one purposely wide of Ersson. Todd's team-leading eighth goal made it a 1-1 tie.

Unfortunately for Springfield, that tie score would only last 4:23 of game action. Former Rocket defenseman Louie Belpedio joined a rush, scoring on a backhand from a setup pass by Marody, giving Lehigh Valley the lead for good at 5:41 of the third.

Springfield did everything in their power to tie the score with Hofer on the bench in the closing minutes, but the Phantoms' defense laid out the body to block away the last-ditch attempts to preserve their third win in their last four regular-season meetings against Springfield.

The T-Birds look to salvage a win on their Pennsylvania weekend as they visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for a 6:05 p.m. puck drop on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.