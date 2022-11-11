Wolf Pack Use Two Third Period Goals to Secure First Road Victory of the Season
November 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON, PA - A hard-fought, physical affair came down to the final twenty minutes on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Wolf Pack struck in the first two minutes of the final period to take a lead they would not lose on the way to securing their first road win of the season, 3-1 over the Penguins.
Just 1:54 into the third period, the Wolf Pack would break a 1-1 tie thanks to a pretty passing play in the offensive zone. Bobby Trivigno carried the puck in the offensive zone working on an odd-man rush with Gustav Rydahl and Lauri Pajuniemi. Trivigno dropped the puck to the trailer, Rydahl, who quickly dished off to Pajuniemi in the far faceoff circle. Pajuniemi blasted home a one-timer for his team-leading fifth goal of the season and the eventual game-winning marker.
For the first time on the road this season, the Wolf Pack struck first. The club got their first shorthanded goal of the season 14:34 into the game thanks to a turnover that led to a two-on-none rush. Alex Nylander bobbled the puck at his own blue line, allowing Tanner Fritz to gain possession. Fritz rushed in on a two-on-none with Tim Gettinger, sliding the puck over to the veteran forward who snapped home his third goal of the season.
The Penguins' powerplay eventually found the response goal, tying the game 7:35 into the second period. Drake Caggiula took the puck in the corner of the Wolf Pack zone, then patiently waited for Drew O'Connor to slide in behind the Hartford defense. Caggiula hit O'Connor in the faceoff circle, and he unleashed a shot that beat Louis Domingue for his third goal of the season.
For just the third time this season, the Wolf Pack would enter the third period of a hockey game tied. For the second game in a row, they found a way to get the two points.
Pajuniemi broke the tie 1:54 into the period, while Gettinger would tack on the empty net goal at 19:52 on the powerplay to give the Wolf Pack a 3-1 decision. The win was the club's first on the road in 2022-23 and snapped a five-game road losing streak.
The Pack will return to the XL Center on Saturday, November 12th, for a date with the Charlotte Checkers on 'Hockey Fights Cancer' night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2022
- Evangelista Nets Two, But Ads Fall to Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Score Late in Third, Top Amerks in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Sens Fall in Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Michael Milne Scores First Pro Goal, Iowa Sinks Milwaukee 4-3 - Iowa Wild
- Cross Hanas Lifts Griffins Over Toronto in Overtime - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marody Stars in PPL Center Debut - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Cole Schwindt Scores Two Power Play Goals In Win For Wranglers - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Beat Islanders in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- Penguins Lose to Wolf Pack, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Iorio Lifts Bears to 4-3 OT Win Over Islanders - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Use Two Third Period Goals to Secure First Road Victory of the Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Lose to Wolf Pack, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Top Senators, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Shorthanded Monsters Prevail in Thrilling Overtime Win in Rochester - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Gain Point in Overtime Loss to Rocket - Utica Comets
- Wolf Pack Use Two Third Period Goals to Secure First Road Victory of the Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers Start Road Trip with Loss in Providence - Charlotte Checkers
- Bruins Down Checkers 5-2 With Five Different Goal Scorers - Providence Bruins
- Ersson Narrowly Outduels Hofer as Phantoms Top T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Start Road Trip with Loss in Providence - Charlotte Checkers
- Blue Jackets Recall Jake Christiansen, Assign David Jiricek to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs and Wild Clash in Sunday Showdown - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for 2022 Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners Host Military Appreciation Night Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Austin Strand from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Blackhawks Activate Ian Mitchell off Injured Reserve and Assign him to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Blue Jackets Recall Three Defensemen from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch's Darren Raddysh Suspended for One Game - AHL
- John Lethemon Assigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Toronto Marlies Visit Grand Rapids in First Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- IceHogs, WIFR, Lamonica Beverages Team up on Food Drive - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Sign Defenceman Nick Albano to Professional Tryout Offer - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Visit Penguins in First Half of Back-To-Back Set - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Givani Smith Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Barracuda Snap Skid, Down Reign in Shootout - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Push San Jose to Shootout to Gain Point - Ontario Reign
- Weekend Preview: Islanders at Bears - Bridgeport Islanders
- Sean Josling Recalled by Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game #9 - Firebirds at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Canucks Complete the Comeback in 2-1 Win Over Henderson - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Drop Close Contest to Abbotsford Canucks, 2-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Use Two Third Period Goals to Secure First Road Victory of the Season
- Wolf Pack Use Two Third Period Goals to Secure First Road Victory of the Season
- Wolf Pack Visit Penguins in First Half of Back-To-Back Set
- Will Cuylle Scores Shootout Winner to Push Wolf Pack by Thunderbirds 2-1
- Will Cuylle Scores Shootout Winner to Push Wolf Pack by Thunderbirds 2-1