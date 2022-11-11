John Lethemon Assigned to Toledo

November 11, 2022







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday assigned goaltender John Lethemon to the Toledo Walley (ECHL).

Lethemon signed a one-year contract with Grand Rapids this past offseason but has not seen game action due to rehabbing an injury. The former Michigan State Spartan made his AHL debut with the Ontario Reign on Feb. 27, 2022 against the Tucson Roadrunners and collected 27 saves in a 5-1 victory. Lethemon is 2-0-0 in the AHL with a 2.01 goals against average and 0.931 save percentage. Throughout parts of two seasons in the ECHL from 2020-22, the 26-year-old has accumulated a 28-16-11 ledger in the regular season with a 2.70 GAA and a 0.908 save percentage.

