Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Orlando Solar Bears
November 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jaydon Dureau from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Dureau, 21, has appeared in seven games with the Crunch this season tallying one assist. Last season, the 5-foot-11, 171-pound forward skated in three games with the Crunch earning one goal. He also played in 49 games with the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL recording 66 points (24g, 42a). The White City, Saskatchewan native has played in 12 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, since the 2020-21 season.
Dureau was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 147th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.
