Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals

Iowa Wild (3-3-1-2; 9 pts.) vs. Milwaukee Admirals (7-3-0-0; 14 pts.)

The Iowa Wild head to Milwaukee to take on the Admirals at UM-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. The matchup is the first of eight games between the two clubs this season. Milwaukee got the better of the 2021-22 season series, going 7-2-0-1 versus Iowa last year. The Wild are 4-4-2-1 in their last five seasons of road games against the Admirals.

ON A ROLL

Both Iowa and Milwaukee enter Friday's matchup having fared well in the past two weeks of games. The Wild have picked up seven out of a possible ten points in their last 5 games, going 3-1-1-0 since Oct. 29. The Admirals had a six-game win streak snapped on Wednesday, falling 5-3 to the Chicago Wolves at home. Iowa's longest point streak last season extended over five games from Apr. 1-13, 2022 (4-0-0-1) while Milwaukee went 6-0-0-0 from Jan. 17-Feb. 2, 2022.

FALL GUYS

- Sammy Walker's five goals place him in a tie for second in rookie goal scoring

- Walker trails Kirill Marchenko (Cleveland) by a single goal for the AHL rookie lead

- Mitchell Chaffee is currently riding a three-game point streak (2-2=4). Chaffee has recorded two career four-game point streaks (Apr. 2-13, 2021 and Oct. 22-Nov. 13, 2021).

NURMI NOTES

- Milwaukee's Markus Nurmi enters Friday's game riding a seven-game point streak (2-7=9)

- The last time Nurmi was held scoreless came on Oct. 22 vs. Manitoba in a 5-2 Moose win

- Wednesday's game between Milwaukee and Chicago was the first time that the Admirals lost a game in which Nurmi scored

