Barracuda Snap Skid, Down Reign in Shootout

November 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (5-4-0-1) returned home to pick up a 4-3 shootout victory over the Ontario Reign (7-2-0-1) on Thursday night at Tech CU Arena.

After a defensive stalemate in the first period, Lias Andersson (5) broke the scoreless tie just 38 seconds into the second with a sharp-angled shot from the right wall. Ontario would then jump out to a 2-0 lead just under three minutes later with a goal on a two-on-one from Tyler Madden (2) as he was falling in front of an open net. The Barracuda would fail to record a shot through the first 12:55 of the period but on its second shot of the period, Jeff Viel (2) would cut Ontario's lead in half with a deflection of a Santeri Hatakka shot.

In the third, Viel notched his second of the season and second of the night with a breakaway backhand finish after stripping the puck from Jacob Moverare. A minute and 11 seconds later, Ozzy Wiesblatt (1) would score his first of the year in his season debut off a Brandon Coe feed from behind the net. But with just about two minutes left in the game, Ontario would pull goaltender Phoenix Copley, and would tie the game on a Taylor Ward (3) top-shelf backhand.

After no goals were scored in the overtime session, Danil Gushchin and Luke Johnson would score for the Barracuda in the five-round shootout while the Reign would only get a goal from Akil Thomas. Stauss Mann would claim his first victory in his first game back with the Barracuda, making 32 saves on 35 shots.

