Givani Smith Reassigned to Griffins

November 11, 2022







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday reassigned forward Givani Smith to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Smith has appeared in two games with the Red Wings this season, totaling a minus-three rating. The fifth-year pro has two points (1-1- 2), four penalty minutes and a minus-eight rating through seven games with Grand Rapids this year. The 24-year-old bagged a helper on Oct. 23 at Toronto for his first AHL point since May 15, 2021 due to playing in the NHL. Smith has spent parts of the last three campaigns with the Red Wings, totaling 14 points (7-7- 14) and 138 penalty minutes in 85 contests. Through 136 AHL games from 2016-22, the Toronto, Ontario, native has 25 goals, 24 assists and 221 penalty minutes.

