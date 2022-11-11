Weekend Preview: Islanders at Bears

THE STORY COMING IN

The Bridgeport Islanders (7-2-1-0) travel to Chocolatetown USA for back-to-back games this weekend, facing the Hershey Bears (5-2-2-0) tonight and tomorrow. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. The Islanders are second in the Atlantic Division with 15 points in 10 games and have scored more goals than any other team, converting 40 times so far. However, Bridgeport was shut out 1-0 by the Providence Bruins in its last game on Sunday. The loss snapped the club's eight-game unbeaten in regulation streak (7-0-1-0).

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game is the first of six meetings between the Islanders and Bears this season, and the first of three at Giant Center. Bridgeport went 1-2-3-0 against Hershey in 2021-22 and 0-2-1-0 in those games on the road. Their last visit resulted in a 2-1 overtime loss on Jan. 29, 2022, in which Thomas Hickey scored the Isles' lone goal.

VIEW FROM HERSHEY

The Bears enter the weekend on a three-game winning streak and a four-game point streak (3-0-1-0). They are tied for fourth in the Atlantic Division with 12 points in nine games. Hershey defeated Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 4-3, on Sunday, scoring each of the first four goals and holding on after allowing three in the third period. Shane Gersich, Mason Morelli, Henrik Rybinski and leading goal-scorer Ethen Frank (4) all found the back of the net. Hunter Shepard (1-0-2) made 30 saves.

ROLLING ON THE ROAD

Andy Andreoff enters the weekend with eight points (3g, 5a) in his last three road games and points in all three, tied for the second-longest current streak in the AHL. He has also scored a goal in each of his last three road games. Andreoff leads the Islanders with six goals this season and five of the six have come on the power play, tied with Vinni Letteri (PRO) for the league lead.

POWER UP

The Islanders have scored at least two power-play goals in three of their last four games, and enter the weekend ranked second in the AHL with a success rate of 30.8% (12-for-39). Their conversion rate in the last four games is 47.1% (8-for-17). Andy Andreoff had scored a power-play goal in four straight games until last Saturday, where Arnaud Durandeau and William Dufour both lit the lamp on the man advantage. Overall, the Islanders have a power-play goal in five of their last six outings.

BOLDUC CONTINUES TO BUILD

Samuel Bolduc has 12 points (2g, 10a) in his last eight games and ranks second among all AHL defensemen in points (12) and assists (10). He is tied for second on the Islanders in scoring behind Ruslan Iskhakov. Bolduc had a seven-game point streak come to an end on Sunday. He has already set a new career high in assists and is two points shy of his career best (14, 2020-21).

QUICK HITS

Ruslan Iskhakov was named AHL Rookie of the Month for October, recording 11 points (4g, 7a) in eight games... He enters the weekend tied for second in the AHL's scoring race (14 points) and leads all AHL rookies in points and assists (10)... The Islanders recalled defensemen Ryan MacKinnon and Trevor Cosgrove from the ECHL's Worcester Railers this past week, and both could enter the lineup this weekend... Cosgrove made his professional debut with the Railers on Oct. 22nd, while MacKinnon earned four points (1g, 3a) and a +15 rating in eight games... He was named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October with a +10 rating.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (9-6-0): Last: 2-0 L vs. ARI, last night -- Next: Tomorrow vs. CBJ, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (9-0-0-0): Last: 5-3 W vs. NFK, Tuesday -- Next: Tonight at ADK, 7 p.m. ET

