Blackhawks Activate Ian Mitchell off Injured Reserve and Assign him to Rockford
November 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated defenseman Ian Mitchell (left wrist) off injured reserve and assigned him to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
The IceHogs will travel to Cedar Park, Texas where they will face the Texas Stars on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.
Next Home Game: Friday, Nov. 18 vs. Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. Join the IceHogs for World Cup Kickoff Night when the Wolves return to the BMO Center. Fans can add on an IceHogs-Team USA scarf to their ticket package.
Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO. Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV. Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.